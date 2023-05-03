LeAnna Roberts, an indigene of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will soon receive her bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Alabama in the US

The teenager, who completed high school and community college at age 14, registered in the university the same year to pursue her degree

She has already begun taking graduate-level classes to earn a master's degree with a focus on Health Care

A native of Tuscaloosa in the US named LeAnna Roberts is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Alabama in the US at 16.

The teenager completed her community college and high school at just 14 before she enrolled at the university that same year to begin her pre-medical course.

LeAnna is a rising leader

She is a young college student who excels in her coursework and is heavily involved in her neighbourhood.

16-year-old Black girl to graduate with Biology degree from University of Alabama in US.

Source: Twitter

''I mentor and represent Vision Days as a member of the executive board of the Society of Women in Medicine,'' Roberts told Local12 News, "I also study health disparities in Black-built communities.

LeAnna's parents are proud of her

The teenager's parents, Lee and Latonya Roberts, are proud of their daughter's accomplishments.

''I was always curious to learn about her day, Latonya observed. Even if some days were more difficult than others, she could always see the bright side of things. It was different each day.

But they acknowledge that when LeAnna first started attending classes with older students, they initially had some reservations.

"I wanted to make sure it was going to be a safe environment for her, and we wouldn't have to worry," said Lee, according to Black News.

LeAnna breezed through her coursework with the help of the school's administration, not letting her youth limit her. She will graduate with more than a dozen accolades in just two years. She will continue her studies at the University of Alabama.

The teenager has also begun taking graduate-level classes receive her MBA degree with a concentration in Health Care by the end of the coming academic year. She is now studying for the MCAT to become an orthopedics practitioner.

Source: YEN.com.gh