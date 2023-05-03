Lance Corporal Lancelot Allotey, a former Presbyterian Senior High Technical School student, graduated from the University of Ghana as the class valedictorian

The police officer graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in Music and a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.82

The determined married father of two had to juggle his studies with his work when he enrolled at the nation's premier university in 2018

A former student of Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in Aburi, Lance Corporal Lancelot Allotey, has graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the University of Ghana.

The Ghana Police Service officer achieved a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.82 to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a Music major at the March 2023 congregation.

Allotey balances his studies with work

He enrolled at the nation's premier university in 2018, where he had to balance his education with his studies but overcame the difficulty.

Former student of Presbyterian SHS graduates as valedictorian from university of Ghana. Photo credit: Ghanaweb/Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm.

Source: Getty Images

Lance Corporal Allotey, a trumpet specialist who joined the Brass Ensemble of the Department of Music while a student, quickly rose to the position of lead trumpeter in numerous student productions, departmental concerts, and other events.

He became the student director of the Brass Ensemble at level 300 and was chosen to lead the Association of Students of Performing Arts for the 2020–2021 academic year.

The proud married father of two children delivered the valedictory speech during the university's graduation ceremony, where he recalled juggling work and school.

"As a student and employee, my first few weeks on campus were quite challenging. I had to return to class the next day after my night shift, and after lectures, I had to report back to work.

"Even though I occasionally had trouble staying awake during lectures, as the phrase goes, 'you cannot cheat nature,'" he said, per Ghanaweb.

The police officer appreciated the university's management for providing an environment conducive to teaching, learning, and research.

Lance Corporal Allotey studied General Arts with electives in Economics, Elective Mathematics, Geography, and Government in senior high school, where he served as senior prefect from 2009 to 2011 before his degree at the university.

