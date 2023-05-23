Shalisa Davis, a woman from Detroit, Michigan, and her daughter graduated from Hondros College of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, in the US

After working as a practical nurse for the previous two decades, the determined mother returned to school, and her daughter joined her

The mother-daughter team recently graduated from nursing school and walked across the stage together

Detroit native Shalisa Davis and her daughter recently graduated from Hondros College of Nursing, Toledo, in the United States of America (USA).

Shalisa returned to school after two decades of working as a practical nurse. She was considering her future steps in her profession and decided she wanted to do more in her industry.

Shalisa and her daughter enrol in same school

The determined mother looked into nursing colleges in order to further her education. That's when she discovered Hondros College of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, close to her hometown of Detroit.

When she enrolled in school, her daughter Mishay Davis said she would join her.

''We found Hondros, and I was eager to visit. So she made the decision to accompany him. So we simply decided to do it together,'' Shalisa recalled, WTOL 11 news reports.

Shalisa and her daughter walk across the stage together

The mother-daughter team worked together to finish school, holding each other accountable and completing the classes as a team. They recently graduated from nursing school and walked across the stage together.

Besides her accomplishment, Shalisa also celebrated the graduation of her son Justin Davis from college. The family is now moving forward.

Mishay has completed her exams and plans to return to school to become a family practitioner. Shalisa is moving on in her profession, hoping to establish her own clinic one day to provide great treatment to neglected regions.

