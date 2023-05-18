Ohio twin sisters Mya and Madison Glover graduated as valedictorian and salutatorian from Toledo Early College High School in the US on Tuesday, May 16

While Mya attributes her success to organisation, Madison delegated organisation to her sister, finding strength in her work ethic

After graduating from high school, they both applied to the University of Toledo to begin their studies with full scholarships

Ohio twins Mya and Madison Glover graduated with distinction from Toledo Early College High School in their hometown Toledo on Tuesday, May 16.

The two have been joined at the hip and enjoy the perks of having a built-in best friend.

Mya graduated as valedictorian, and her sister Madison grabbed the salutatorian spot.

Twin sisters are protective of each other

Speaking about their relationship, Madison said she has a unique relationship with her sister.

''I would say we have a unique relationship ... We’re very protective of each other and want to ensure we’re doing our best,'' she said, according to Good Morning America (GMA).

Mya and Madison have different approaches to education

While they are very similar, they approach education in very different ways, with Mya crediting her success to being organised.

''I've always been the type of person who does everything as soon as I get it because I figure I'd rather do it now than later,'' said Mya, according to a Because Of Them We Can report.

On the other hand, Madison leaves the organisation to her sister, finding strength in her work ethic.

''I'd attend to all of the study sessions, be in the library, do the tutoring sessions, and just put in the effort -- and then, knowing when I needed help, I'd ask for it,'' Madison said.

Twins enrol in university

Both ladies praise their families for their support, demonstrating that there are numerous paths to success.

The dynamic duo recently went to prom and graduated on May 16. They have both registered at the University of Toledo, where they will begin their studies in the fall with full scholarships.

They want to encourage other students to believe in themselves and keep a strong circle around them.

