Undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields has become the first woman to win a professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bout in Saudi Arabia.

She etched her name in history with the victory on February 24 when Shields defeated her contender Kelsey De Santis.

Per CNN, Shields’ victory adds another medal to her collection, bringing her total to 14-0 in boxing and 2-1 in mixed martial arts. This historic victory comes after her previous MMA battle against Abigail Montes in October 2021.

Shields overcomes challenges

Reflecting on her hard-fought victory, Shields acknowledged the challenges of her training camp as she emphasised her deep respect for the sport and dedication she has poured into her MMA journey.

“It’s not easy what I’m trying to do, and I’ve been so respectful of the sport. I put in a lot of hard work; I’m returning to the gym to work harder,” she said, according to Because Of Them We Can.

Shields recalled how she defeated a setback when she almost got her arm snapped in the armbar. “I had to fight out of that.”

Her historic MMA bout is part of a more significant trend of female MMA fighters emerging in Saudi Arabia as conservative traditions are relaxed. The Flint, Michigan native remains a top contender, overcoming hurdles and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

