US Global Entry Programme: 22 Countries Qualify but No African Nation Makes the List
- The US Customs and Border Protection published the full list of countries eligible for its Global Entry trusted traveller programme
- Citizens from 22 nations, including the UK, Germany, India, and the UAE, qualify for the expedited customs scheme
- No African country featured on the eligibility list, leaving millions of regular US travellers from the continent excluded
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The United States has officially confirmed which foreign nationals can apply for its Global Entry programme, a trusted traveller scheme run by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that allows pre-approved travellers to clear customs faster upon arriving in the country.
According to CBP's eligibility guidelines, the programme is open to US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as citizens of 22 other countries.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though minors can also enrol with a parent's or legal guardian's written consent.
US Global Entry: Full list of countries eligible
The 22 foreign nations whose citizens qualify for the programme are:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Germany
- India
- Japan
- Jordan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Panama
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
The scheme is particularly valuable for frequent international travellers, enabling them to bypass the standard customs queues and move through US border control more efficiently after landing.
No African Country Included in the Programme
One of the most notable aspects of the published list is the complete absence of any African nation. Major countries on the continent such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not appear, meaning their citizens are currently ineligible for Global Entry membership regardless of their travel record or history of visits to the United States.
This exclusion carries significant weight for the large number of African travellers who make regular trips to the US and could otherwise benefit from the programme's expedited entry process.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh