A top sports journalist has directed his criticism at Kurt Okraku after Ghana's 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in AFCON 2027 qualifying

The Black Stars have now lost both of their opening Group C qualifying matches, sitting bottom of the table with zero points

He called on President John Mahama to intervene and remove Okraku from his position at the association

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Sports broadcaster Daniel Koranteng has publicly called on President John Mahama to dismiss Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku, following the Black Stars' 4-2 defeat to Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match on Tuesday, September 29.

The loss was particularly damaging given that Ghana were playing at home at the Accra Sports Stadium, and it left the Black Stars with no points from two qualifying matches in Group C.

President Mahama has been urged to sack GFA president Kurt Okraku. Photo credit: @JDMahama/X and @kurtokraku/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Koranteng wants GFA boss sacked

Ghana's campaign got off to a troubled start with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening fixture.

Tuesday's reverse against Gambia compounded that damage, leaving the Black Stars rooted to the bottom of Group C after two rounds of games.

The results have reignited debate about the state of Ghana football, coming shortly after the country failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

The prospect of another absence from a major continental tournament has drawn sharp reactions from within the football community.

Koranteng, who has been closely following the Black Stars' qualifying campaign, shifted his criticism directly to GFA leadership rather than the technical bench alone, arguing that the association's governance is central to the team's failures.

"John Mahama. I think it’s time. Act quick," he wrote on X

Pressure mounts on Kurt Okraku

Okraku has served as GFA president since 2019. Under his tenure, Ghana football has endured a slump despite securing back-to-back World Cup qualification in 2022 and 2026.

The country has not won an AFCON qualifier since September 2023. Failing to win a match in the qualification series in eight attempts.

Watch Ghana's last win at the main AFCON, as shared on YouTube:

Even at the main AFCON, Ghana's last win at the continental showpiece was at the 2019 edition when the Black Stars defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

However, the back-to-back qualifying defeats have intensified scrutiny of his leadership and the broader direction of the national team setup.

Koranteng's call on Mahama to act represents a growing sentiment that administrative accountability must accompany any football revival effort in the country.

Queiroz addresses Black Stars’ poor form

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had addressed Ghana’s poor run of just one win in 11 matches ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia.

The Black Stars coach admitted the team faces challenges but rejected the suggestion that there is a crisis within the squad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh