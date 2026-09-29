An old video of Terry vibing to DarkoVibes' hit song Bangers while driving surfaced on Facebook on September 28, 2026

New Africa Media shared the sorrowful clip, which quickly drew massive reactions from Ghanaians online

Many commenters were moved by how full of life Terry appeared in the footage, with some reflecting on the unpredictability of death

An old video of a man identified as Terry has resurfaced online, leaving many Ghanaians emotional after it showed him in high spirits, singing along to Ghanaian artist DarkoVibes' popular song, Bangers, while behind the wheel of his car.

Old video of Terry jamming to Darkovibes’ hit song in his car moves Ghanaians to tears Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

New Africa Media shared the clip on Facebook on September 28, 2026, and it quickly went viral, drawing a wave of heartfelt reactions from users who were clearly moved by the footage.

Terry's joyful clip stirs grief online

The video, though filmed in happier times, took on a deeply sorrowful tone given the circumstances surrounding Terry's passing.

Viewers were struck by how carefree and alive he appeared as he jammed to the Ghanaian hit, making the footage all the more painful to watch in retrospect.

The clip resonated widely, with many Ghanaians pausing to reflect on the fragility of life after watching a man so visibly full of energy and joy.

The Facebook post below has the video of the late phone dealer jamming DarkoVibes hit 'Banger' in his car.

Reactions to late phone dealer Terry's video

The video stirred a flood of comments, with people expressing grief, admiration, and deeper reflections on mortality.

Darko Joseph wrote:

"Everyone and how he will die...such is life; you don't know how ur death will be, whether by Sickness, accident, poison, etc. Be happy at all times."

Ama Lipsy commented:

"70% of the ladies are admiring his look🥰."

Adzoe Believe Emefa Akpene said:

"Fine gentleman, your death pains me. Me kraa am single you should have pass my lane Arhh😭😭."

Joachim Lowe Solomon observed:

"Ironically, people who are full of life don't live long because they play with everything and ignore warning signs."

MrRich MrRich added:

"Death can come at any time, so remember to always prepare for it. Meanwhile, the question is: have u accepted Jesus Christ(the only saviour of souls) as your lord to live according to his will? Repent today! Accept Jesus Christ and secure your eternal salvation. Rel. i.g.i.o.n cannot save you except the true living God, Jesus Christ (u can choose to believe it or not, but that's the bitter truth). You will realise that Jesus Christ is Lord when u die, but then it would be too late for you, so embrace Him while you still have this temporary physical life before u enter into the world of eternity."

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to Terry's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to Nana Yaw Kyere's death, after days of his disappearance.

The Ghanaian media personality shared a sombre message on Instagram as details emerged about the disturbing case.

Kyere reportedly disappeared after travelling to Teshie for a business deal and warned a friend that he had been “set up”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh