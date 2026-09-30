The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to move into northern Ghana from a rainstorm system over northern Benin

Southern Ghana faces morning mist and fog, while the middle and transition sectors brace for afternoon storms

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain, mist, and fog across several parts of the country.

According to GMet, thunderstorm activity with rain is already anticipated over parts of the northern sector during the morning hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, September 30. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The agency attributed the incoming weather system to a rainstorm currently positioned over northern Benin, which is tracking westward and is set to bring thunderstorms and rainfall into northern Ghana.

As the day progresses, the wet conditions are forecast to broaden, reaching a handful of locations within the middle, transition, and northern sectors by the afternoon.

Residents in these areas should prepare for variably cloudy skies accompanied by thunderstorms and rain later in the day.

Mist and fog to greet southern Ghana

Conditions in the south tell a different story this morning. GMet is forecasting morning mist and fog alongside light rain for southern Ghana, creating low-visibility conditions that could affect road users and commuters during the early hours.

Motorists and pedestrians in Accra and other southern communities are advised to exercise caution while travelling in the morning, particularly on busy roads and highways where reduced visibility could pose safety risks.

GMet routinely issues daily forecasts to help Ghanaians plan their activities around changing weather patterns, especially during the rainy season when sudden and heavy downpours can cause localised flooding and disrupt transport.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a weak rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border was expected to push westwards into Ghana, bringing clouds and rainfall.

Residents in southern Ghana were expected to experience mist and fog in the early hours, with reduced visibility and slight rain likely in some areas.

Heavy thunderstorms of varying intensity were forecast for the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh