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UK Student Visa: 19 Countries Exempt From English Test, No African Nation on the List
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UK Student Visa: 19 Countries Exempt From English Test, No African Nation on the List

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • The UK government published the official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from English language requirements for student visa applications
  • The 19 exempt countries and territories include Caribbean nations, the United States, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Malta
  • No African country appears on the exemption list, meaning students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must still prove English proficiency

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The United Kingdom has officially named 19 countries and territories whose nationals are not required to sit an English language test when applying for a student visa, and not a single African nation made the cut.

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UK student visa: Countries whose citizens do not need an English test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @andyburnham, @studyinuk
Source: Getty Images

The information, published on the UK government's official website, outlines that citizens from the listed countries are automatically exempt from demonstrating English proficiency. The exemption also applies to anyone who completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in any of those countries or territories.

Full List of countries exempt from UK's English requirement

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The 19 exempt countries and territories are:

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  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Australia
  3. Bahamas, The
  4. Barbados
  5. Belize
  6. British Overseas Territories
  7. Dominica
  8. Grenada
  9. Guyana
  10. Ireland
  11. Jamaica
  12. Malta
  13. New Zealand
  14. St Kitts and Nevis
  15. St Lucia
  16. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  17. Trinidad and Tobago
  18. United Kingdom
  19. United States of America

The UK government's wording is direct:

"You do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you're from one of the following countries or territories, or you've completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in one of them."

The list leans heavily towards Caribbean nations, with other major English-speaking countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Malta rounding out the group.

UK Student Visa: What exemption means for Africans

Africa is entirely absent from the exemption list. Students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and every other African nation must still submit proof of English proficiency as part of their student visa application, despite English functioning as an official language across many of those countries.

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This requirement applies regardless of whether an applicant completed their entire schooling in English or attended an institution where English was the sole language of instruction.

For African students, this typically means sitting internationally recognised tests such as the IELTS or TOEFL before their applications can be considered, adding both cost and preparation time to the admissions process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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