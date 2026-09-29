The UK government published the official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from English language requirements for student visa applications

The 19 exempt countries and territories include Caribbean nations, the United States, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Malta

No African country appears on the exemption list, meaning students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must still prove English proficiency

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The United Kingdom has officially named 19 countries and territories whose nationals are not required to sit an English language test when applying for a student visa, and not a single African nation made the cut.

UK student visa: Countries whose citizens do not need an English test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @andyburnham, @studyinuk

Source: Getty Images

The information, published on the UK government's official website, outlines that citizens from the listed countries are automatically exempt from demonstrating English proficiency. The exemption also applies to anyone who completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in any of those countries or territories.

Full List of countries exempt from UK's English requirement

The 19 exempt countries and territories are:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas, The Barbados Belize British Overseas Territories Dominica Grenada Guyana Ireland Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago United Kingdom United States of America

The UK government's wording is direct:

"You do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you're from one of the following countries or territories, or you've completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in one of them."

The list leans heavily towards Caribbean nations, with other major English-speaking countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Malta rounding out the group.

UK Student Visa: What exemption means for Africans

Africa is entirely absent from the exemption list. Students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and every other African nation must still submit proof of English proficiency as part of their student visa application, despite English functioning as an official language across many of those countries.

This requirement applies regardless of whether an applicant completed their entire schooling in English or attended an institution where English was the sole language of instruction.

For African students, this typically means sitting internationally recognised tests such as the IELTS or TOEFL before their applications can be considered, adding both cost and preparation time to the admissions process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh