The UK government clarified the status of older burgundy passports, including those bearing 'European Union' on the cover

British nationals who hold the older-style documents have been unsure whether the passports remain accepted after Brexit

The official guidance also outlines several options for those who wish to apply for a new passport

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British nationals holding older burgundy passports can breathe easy, as the UK government has confirmed those documents remain valid for international travel right up until their expiry date.

UK clarifies travel rules for holders of older burgundy passports. Photo source: @andyburnham, @passporthub

Source: Facebook

The clarification, published on the official UK government passport application page, directly addresses concerns that have lingered among travellers since the country departed from the European Union. The guidance specifies that this applies even to passports with "European Union" printed on the cover, meaning holders are under no obligation to replace them ahead of schedule.

What the official guidance covers

The announcement puts to rest widespread uncertainty about whether the older burgundy-style documents were still fit for use.

Many British nationals had been unsure whether the shift away from EU membership had rendered their existing passports invalid or subject to additional restrictions at border control.

According to the government's published guidance, there is no requirement to rush into a renewal simply because a passport carries the former EU branding. The document remains fully functional until the date printed inside it.

How to apply for new UK Passport

For those who choose to renew anyway, the government has laid out a range of application routes. Applying online works out to be £13.50 cheaper than submitting a paper application by post.

Travellers with more pressing timelines can opt for either an Online Premium service or a one-week Fast Track option, both designed to speed up processing. The government advises applicants not to confirm travel bookings until a valid passport is in hand, noting that a newly issued passport will carry a different number from the previous one.

Those who need support completing an online application can visit a Post Office, where staff are available to take a digital photograph and help finalise the form through the digital Check and Send service, though an additional fee applies for this assistance. Paper forms are also available at Post Offices for applicants who prefer the postal route, though processing times are longer through that channel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh