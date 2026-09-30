The UK Home Office published updated guidance identifying which foreign nationals qualify to bring dependants into the country

The framework covers three specific staff categories linked to recognised international organisations operating in the UK

Qualifying individuals and their family members may also receive exemptions from standard UK immigration controls

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The UK government has published official guidance outlining specific categories of foreign nationals who may be able to bring family members to the country under special arrangements for international organisations.

The provisions apply to certain employees, officials and representatives of recognised international organisations, subject to the terms of the organisation’s agreement with the UK government.

UK announces 3 categories of foreigners who can bring their family members to Britain via a special arrangement. Photo credit: Anadolu & jacoblund/Getty Images.

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Three categories of eligible foreign nationals

According to the Home Office framework, the following three groups may qualify to bring family members to the UK:

Employees of a recognised international organisation

Officials of a recognised international organisation

Representatives of a recognised international organisation

However, eligibility depends on whether family accompaniment is permitted under the relevant legislation or bilateral agreement between the organisation and the UK government.

Family members who may qualify

The guidance also sets out who may be considered a dependant under the arrangements.

A qualifying dependant may include:

A legally recognised spouse

A civil partner

A child under the age of 18 who lives in the same household

This means that eligible international organisation personnel may be able to have certain immediate family members accompany them during their official assignment in the UK.

Some foreigners may be exempt from immigration controls

The arrangements may also provide exemptions from the UK's standard immigration controls for qualifying international organisation personnel and their immediate family members.

The exact conditions depend on the specific agreement between the relevant international organisation and the UK government.

Where the applicable terms allow it, eligible staff and their qualifying family members may be granted permission to remain in the UK for the duration of the official posting.

The provisions therefore apply only to personnel and family members covered by the relevant international organisation arrangements, rather than to foreign nationals generally.

UK names foreigners allowed longer stays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had clarified which foreign nationals could apply to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit.

Eligible categories included patients undergoing medical treatment, academic researchers, and doctors or dentists on clinical attachments.

Applicants were required to pay a £1,172 extension fee and prove that they could support themselves without accessing public funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh