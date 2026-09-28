The US Department of State published guidance identifying African countries that can strip travellers of their Visa Waiver Program eligibility

Nationals of VWP countries who visited any of the three listed African nations after March 1, 2011 may be affected by the rule

Travellers who lose VWP eligibility can still enter the US but must apply for a standard visitor visa at an embassy or consulate

Travellers from Visa Waiver Program countries who have visited certain African nations could find themselves locked out of the fast-track entry route into the United States, according to guidance from the US Department of State.

US lists three African countries that can affect Visa Waiver Program eligibility. Photo credit: Alex Wong

Source: TikTok

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) ordinarily allows eligible nationals from participating countries to travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa, subject to an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). However, specific travel history can permanently remove that privilege.

Three African countries that trigger VWP disqualification

Under the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, nationals of VWP-participating countries who were present in certain countries on or after 1 March 2011 are no longer eligible for the programme.

Three of the countries on that list are located in Africa:

Libya Somalia Sudan

Any traveller from a VWP country who visited one of these three nations after the specified date must now apply for a standard B-category visitor visa at a US embassy or consulate rather than using the ESTA route. This requirement applies regardless of the purpose or length of the visit to those countries.

The full disqualification list also includes Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen, though none of these are on the African continent.

US VWP: Alternative options for affected travellers

The law does provide limited exceptions. Travel conducted for diplomatic or military purposes while serving a VWP country may not trigger disqualification. Outside of those narrow circumstances, however, the rule stands regardless of why a person visited any of the listed nations.

Those who are uncertain about their status are advised to confirm their eligibility before submitting an ESTA application. Travellers who no longer qualify under the VWP retain the option of applying for a B-visa through the standard consular process, which remains open to them.

The State Department also notes that travellers who are still eligible for the VWP but would prefer to travel on a visa may choose to apply through that route instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh