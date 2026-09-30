The New Patriotic Party announced the schedule for its national conference set for Saturday, October 3, 2026

The Electoral Commission will supervise the elections and verify every delegate before they are permitted to vote

Delegates must carry at least one accepted ID document, Ghana Card, Voter ID card, or NPP party card

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the programme and identification requirements for its national conference, set to take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

NPP national conference details constitutional amendments, nine officer elections and EC checks; delegates need a Ghana Card, Voter ID or party card to vote. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) issued a formal notice on September 30, 2026 detailing how the day's proceedings will unfold.

The conference will run in two distinct phases: a review of proposed constitutional amendments, followed by the election of national officers.

NPP Conference schedule and positions at stake

Constitutional amendment discussions are due to begin at 9:00 a.m., with the election of national officers scheduled to kick off at midday.

The party called on all constituency, regional and national officers, as well as delegates, to arrive early and cooperate with the process to ensure smooth proceedings.

Delegates will cast their votes across 31 polling stations as they decide who fills nine national executive positions.

Among the roles up for election are the National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director, in addition to other national officer positions.

The Facebook post below has the NPP's official notice ahead of the October 3, 2026 internal election.

What delegates must bring to vote

The Electoral Commission (EC) will oversee the elections and verify each delegate before allowing them to participate in the vote.

To pass verification, every delegate must appear on the official delegates' register and present at least one valid form of identification.

The NOEC confirmed that three documents will be accepted: the Ghana Card, the Voter ID card and the NPP party card.

Delegates have been strongly encouraged to bring at least one of these documents to avoid holding up the verification exercise.

The party also urged participants to factor in enough time for verification before voting begins, so that the process moves without unnecessary delays.

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary Adam Abdul Majeed dies years after losing his family in a tragic domestic explosion. Photo source: Adam Abdul Majeed, Awal Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adam Abdul Majeed, a former NPP constituency secretary for the Asawase constituency, passed away, years after surviving a devastating domestic gas explosion in Kumasi that took the lives of his wife, young child, and house help.

The news of his death was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, by Awal Mohammed, a well-known member of the NPP Communications Team, who knew Majeed from their days in student politics.

The exact circumstances leading to the Ashanti Region-based NPP politician's death remain unknown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh