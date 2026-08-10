South African dancer Limpopo Boy found himself at the centre of a social media storm on 9 August 2026 after a private video of him leaked online

Limpopo Boy Crew Management confirmed the footage was distributed without authorisation and is working with legal teams to have it removed

Screenshots circulating online suggest the woman in the leaked video recently got married, adding further fuel to the controversy

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South African dancer Limpopo Boy has deleted a statement he shared online after an alleged video involving him surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and speculation.

Limpopo Boy's management issues, then deletes a statement addressing an alleged video leak. Image credit: Limpopo Boy.

Source: Twitter

The dancer, whose real name is Robert Matome Thuka, found himself at the centre of the controversy on Sunday, August 9, 2026, after the alleged video began circulating across social media platforms.

The development quickly generated discussions online, with attention turning to the circumstances surrounding the footage and how it came to be distributed.

Limpopo Boy deletes statement amid video controversy

Limpopo Boy reportedly addressed the controversy in a statement shared on social media, but the post was later deleted as the alleged video continued to circulate.

His management team, Limpopo Boy Crew Management, subsequently released a statement distancing the dancer from the distribution of the footage.

According to the management, the alleged video was obtained and distributed without authorisation.

The team said it was working with legal professionals and relevant hosting platforms to have the material removed.

Limpopo Boy Crew Management also urged members of the public not to download, share or redistribute the alleged video.

The management's statement was later reshared on X by blogger @Lord_Ori_, giving the response wider visibility as the controversy continued to gain traction.

Below is the alleged statement from Limpopo Boy's management shared on X.

Unverified claims add to growing controversy

The situation took another turn after screenshots began circulating online purporting to suggest that the woman allegedly featured in the video had recently gotten married.

The claim has not been independently confirmed, but its circulation added to the growing speculation surrounding the alleged video and drew further attention to the identities of those said to be involved.

As the discussion continued online, the focus remained on the alleged leak, the deleted statement and the management team's efforts to have the footage removed from social media platforms.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged video's release remain unclear.

DJ KA's apology after his alleged video leak

According to an earlier report, Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, issued a public apology after an alleged video involving him began circulating online in July 2026.

The Kumasi-based radio personality said the footage had been recorded four years earlier, during what he described as a difficult period in his life.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh