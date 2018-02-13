Who owns Snapchat: Everything to know about the giant social media platform

The world of social media has been growing over the years since the advent of Facebook a while ago. Snapchat is one such entry that made its debut in the social media market in 2011. Who owns Snapchat? Find out more about its owner and shares owned.

Reggie Brown was a student at Stanford University. He coined an idea in which people can share multimedia content that ‘disappears’ within a short while. You do not need to delete the content as, like bubbles, they disappear after the set time elapses.

Who owns Snapchat?

It is owned by Snap Inc, the parent company set up ahead of Snapchat’s success on the global and public market. The instant photo and video messaging app was created by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown.

Evan Spiegel is an American businessman, born on 4th June 1990 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He took design classes at the Otis College of Art and Design while still in high school and at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena the summer before entering Stanford. Evan Spiegel’s net worth is $13 billion as of 2022. He was the youngest billionaire in the world in 2015.

On the other hand, Robert Cornelius Murphy is a Filipino-American internet entrepreneur and software engineer. He was named as one of “100 Most Influential People in 2014” by Time. In 2015, Murphy was first listed and became the second-youngest billionaire in the world by Forbes. He has an estimated net worth of $9 billion as of 2022.

Initially, Brown was included as Chief Marketing Officer but was ousted from the company. He was paid $157.5 million to leave the company and essentially disappear from the public eye.

The other SnapChat shareholders include:

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. - 8.91% with 122,086,490 shares owned

Edgewood Management LLC - 5.35% with 73,260,575 shares owned

The Vanguard Group, Inc. - 4.67% with 64,014,748 shares owned

Fidelity Management & Research Company - 4.02% with 55,019,974 shares owned

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company - 3.53% with 48,350,421 shares owned

Jennison Associates LLC - 2.49% with 34,107,871 shares owned

Lone Pine Capital LLC - 2.44% with 33,478,637 shares owned

Capital Research & Management Compnay - 2.14% with 29,320,382 shares owned

Janus Henderson Investors US LLC - 1.89% with 25,868,625 shares owned

JPMorgan Investment Management - 1.62% with 22,152,516 shares owned

How was SnapChat formed?

The idea was conceived by Reggie Brown, who first thought of the idea for an app for sharing disappearing photos and shared it with roommate Evan Spiegel. Later, the pair got Bobby Murphy on board to help make the idea a reality with his coding expertise.

When did Snapchat come out?

Following several months of development, Snapchat went live on iOS in 2011. The android version was released a year later. Up until 2018, its popularity had gone up to over 187 million active users daily.

What is Snapchat worth today?

The company is valued at $88.15 billion as of 2022. So how does Snapchat make money? Like most prominent social media companies, it generates revenue mainly from digital advertising.

FAQs

Does facebook own Snapchat? Facebook does not own Snapchat. However, in 2013, Facebook offered $3 billion in cash to acquire Snapchat, but they were turned down. When was SnapChat created? It was launched on 8th July 2011 as Picaboo on the iOS operating system. Where is the Snapchat headquarters located? Its headquarters are in Santa Monica, CA. However, it has 21 office locations across 12 countries. What was SnapChat made for? It was made to transmit emotions someone can’t send through a text message, thus opting for private photos and videos. Is Snapchat owned by Google? No, Google doesn’t own Snapchat. Like Facebook, Google offered to buy Snapchat and was turned down even after offering $30 billion for the trendy social media platform. Is Snapchat a Facebook company? No, Snapchat is a Snap Inc company. Who is the CEO of Snapchat? Evan Spiegel is the CEO of Snap Inc, owning 13%, while Bobby Murphy is the Chief Technology Officer owning 15%.

Who owns Snapchat? Much of Snapchat is owned by those who have grown the company over the years, including Timothy Sehn (VP Snapchat Engineering), Michael Lynton (Chairman Snap Inc.), and Imran Khan (Chief Strategy Officer). However, the founders still own a higher percentage of the company.

