Top 10 private companies in Ghana: List and interesting details

Private companies are the heart of any growing economy. The growth and sustenance of any nation are dependent on the growth and development of private businesses and their friendliness to accommodate SMEs. Ghana is a rising economic giant, and it owes much of its success to the private sector. Private companies in Ghana are some of the best performing firms in Africa.

The growth and development of private companies are fueled by labor. There are thousands of registered private companies, but only a handful rise to the top when it comes to productivity, growth, and international reach.

List of private companies in Ghana

Ghana is a developing country with a myriad of private businesses and companies. The sector comprises firms across the different economy from education, health, hospitality, telecommunication, transport, logistics, and banking.

1. Accra Brewery Company

Accra Brewery Company is a consumer goods company that was founded back in 1931. Overseas Breweries Ltd. owns 45% of the company while the government comes second with a 40% stake. The public owns the remaining 15% through an IPO.

2. Aerogem Aviation Company

The company's rapid growth, coupled with increasing demand for quality traveling facilities, makes it one of the country's fastest-growing firms. It has the headquarter in Accra and branches worldwide. Aerogem Aviation got into the transport business in 2000 with only a handful of employees but has grown to dozens over the decades.

3. Ashanti Goldfields Corporation

Ashanti Goldfields Corporation is a basic material firm specializing in gold mining. It was founded in 1897 and has since then grown with different mergers and branches across the continent. The company's greatness was felt in the 20th century with the London Stock Exchange listing it in its trade platforms.

4. AmalBank

Amalbank is one of the most profitable private security companies in Ghana. It is a commercial, financial security company. The firm was first incorporated in 1997 and later spread its wings in the West African trading block. It has a headquarter in Sunyani.

5. Newmont Golden Ridge Limited

Newmont Golden Ridge Limited is a mining company that specializes in gold production and refinery. It was founded in 1921 and has grown to form various branches including international presence in the United States, Australia, and Peru.

6. Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy is one of the largest private companies in Ghana. It was founded in 2011 to sell quality fuel by supplying Shell-branded products across the continent. Apart from selling branded products, the firm also dispenses oil through its outlets located in major cities across Africa.

7. Unibank Ghana Limited

Unibank is a financial service company that was founded in 1997. It is one of the fastest-growing banks in the country and the leading financial services provider in the region. The bank's growth and development is majorly a product of its solid management structure backed by technology tools and resources.

8. Unilever Ghana

Unilever Ghana is part of the larger Unilever brand. The consumer goods company was established back in 2013 and specializes in the supply of personal products. It has a thousand employees who ensure a seamless supply of products to merchants and other distributors across the region.

9. Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group is a pioneer in the Ghanaian insurance industry. It is one of the best private health insurance companies which is listed in the Ghanaian Stock Exchange. It also has a presence in other industries, including a stake in communications, agriculture, healthcare, transportation, sanitation, and water supply.

10. Multipro Limited Ghana

Multipro is a sales and marketing company based in Sanyo, Ghana. It is known for distributing Indomie. The delicacy gained quick traction, especially among young people, since their noodle product takes less time to prepare.

New and upcoming companies are always springing up in Ghana every year. Most of them try to solve a problem for the locals and provide opportunities for the younger population. The top-tier private companies in Ghana have a headquarter in Accra while some are in other cities and towns across the country.

