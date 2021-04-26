110+ best nicknames for short people that are cute and funny
Short people are often on the receiving end of jokes. They are often given nicknames based on their height. Nicknames have social significance, so it is important to choose cute and funny nicknames for short people that will not attract offensive connotations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Cute and funny nicknames for short people
- What is a good nickname for a short person?
- What is a funny name for a short man?
- What do you call a short-height girl?
There are numerous nicknames for short people today. Some can be offensive, while others are funny and cute. If you have loved ones who are short in stature, you should give them nicknames that do not humiliate, bully, or shame them.
Cute and funny nicknames for short people
Being short could lower your risk for certain cancers and make you live longer. Having a short stature comes with many other benefits, including getting cute nicknames.
Cute nicknames for short people
Nicknames are a playful way of expressing affection and admiration towards your loved ones. Short people often find themselves the subject of endearing nicknames that reflect their unique charm and personality. Check out the cute options below.
- Baby: Baby-like size
- Button: Small and cute
- Cheese ball: Fun-loving and full of personality, just like a cheesy snack
- Diminutive Dynamo: One with extraordinary energy and enthusiasm
- Dobby: The small and loyal house-elf from the Harry Potter franchise
- Ducky: Small and walks like a duck
- El peque: Shorty in Spanish (derived from the word pequeño)
- Freezer: Inspired by the freezers you must bend down to use
- Frodo Baggins: After the most famous hobbit in The Lord of the Rings
- Fun size: A small serving of candy bars
- Foxy: Witty and clever, with a dash of charm
- Goober: Small, delicious chocolate-covered roasted peanuts
- Half-pint: Small and adorable, like a small serving of milk
- Half-sized hero: Small but capable of great things
- Imp: A small demon or mischievous fairy
- Lowrider: A humorous way of referring to someone shorter than average
- Midge: Tiny insect
- Mighty Mouse: Small but powerful and heroic
- Mini mate: Reflects the closeness and camaraderie you share with your small-sized buddy
- My leprechaun: A little Irish charm
- Shorty McShorterson: A silly and playful nickname emphasising one’s short stature
- Shrimpy: A playful and affectionate nickname for a small person
- Tiny Titan: Small but mighty
Good nicknames for short people
Coming up with some fresh and fun names for short people in your circle will make them laugh and feel good about themselves. Here are good nicknames for short people.
- Bambino: Italian for a baby
- Champ: Celebrating your friend's strength and resilience
- Chico: Spanish for small boy
- Compact Comrade: A short, loyal companion who brings strength and support to your life
- Dragonfly: Delicate and graceful, like a dragonfly's flight
- Elf: A small and magical creature from mythology
- Firecracker: Bursting with energy and vivacity
- Fun-size Model: Small with a big personality
- Little Bundle of Joy: One who always brings happiness and positivity into your life
- Low-altitude Legend: The status of being closer to the ground
- Micro: A tiny friend
- Mini-meal: A person who is small but satisfying
- Muschi: German for a little mouse
- Oompa Loompa: A whimsical and fun name from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory
- Patootie: Endearing and cute
- Pez: For people who are about the size of a candy dispenser
- Shawty: A reminder that good things come in small packages
- Shirley Temple: Inspired by the iconic actress who was rather small as a child
- Small Fry: Small but has a loud personality
- Short Stack: Small but a force to reckon with
- Tinkerbell: Inspired by the small and magical fairy from Peter Pan
- Tootsie: Playful and endearing
- Vertically challenged: Suggests the person may be shorter than average
Funny nicknames for short people
When using these nicknames, it is advised to use them playfully and affectionately to show appreciation for your short friends and celebrate their unique qualities. Check out some funny options below.
- Bilbo: Inspired by The Lord of the Rings
- Bite-sized: Comes in small doses
- Chromie: A Bronze Dragon from World of Warcraft named Chronormu disguised as a female gnome
- Dinky: Small and cute, like a toy
- Fun-size Wonder: Small people with great talent and ability
- Gigi: Diminutive and cute
- Little Boss: Small but has a lot of confidence and leadership ability
- Little Rascal: Small and mischievous
- Little Wizard: Small with intelligence and skill
- Mighty Atom: Small but carries plenty of energy and vitality
- Mimi: Diminutive and adorable
- Miniature: A straightforward nickname for someone small
- Nugget: Small and precious
- Petite Powerhouse: Refers to their strength, determination, and vivacity in a playful manner
- Prototype: Small forms of the original
- Shrimpster: A light-hearted and affectionate way to recognise their petite charm
- Sprinkles: Tiny and colourful, like candy sprinkles
- Teacup: Small and delicate, like a teacup
- The Little Engine That Could: Small with determination and perseverance
- Titchy Trooper: One with a resilient and persevering nature
- Thumbelina: Small and delicate (inspired by the Thumbelina fairy)
- Twiki: Inspired by Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
- Yoda: A small-sized, wise fictional character in Star Wars
Lovely names for short people
Genuine friendship celebrates the uniqueness and charm of each individual. Check out these lovely nicknames that tease and celebrate your short friends.
- Bitty: Small and cute, like a little bit
- Bubbles: Light and bubbly, like bubbles
- Caramel: Sweet and small, like the candy
- Cricket: Small and agile, like the insect
- Goldie: Radiant and valuable, just like gold
- High Steps: Great and funny name for teasing a short individual
- Hopper: Playful and energetic, like a grasshopper
- Hopscotch: Playful and energetic
- Lapin: French for rabbits
- Lil Spark: A small person, like a spark of energy
- Little Ray: A person who is like a ray of sunshine
- Little Red Riding Hood: Inspired by the famous fairy tale
- Lollipop: Small and sweet, like the candy
- Peanut: Tiny and adorable, like the nut
- Pebbles: Small and cute, like a pebbles
- Piccolo: Italian for small or a small flute
- Pippin: Little one in Gaelic
- Short Round: From Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Smurf: Inspired by the small blue characters in the cartoon
- Snickerdoodle: Sweet and small, like a cookies
- Sprout: Small and fresh, like a sprout
- Tater Tot: Small and delicious, like the snack
- Travel-sized: Comes in a small package, perfect for putting them in a pocket
- Willow: Inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Nicknames for short girls
Short girls often have larger-than-life personalities. They are also charming. Here are sweet, playful, and affectionate names for the short girls in your life.
- Babycakes: A small but sweet package
- Babydoll: Adorable, innocent, and small
- Barbie: Short height with a cute face
- Bun Buns: A short girl with bouncy curls or she loves hair buns
- Chiquitita: Spanish for little one
- FooFoo: Short and soft
- Hotcakes: A 1950s name referring to a woman who comes in a small but sweet package
- Lady Kid: An excellent way to tease her because of her short height
- Little Lady: Small-sized woman
- Micro-me: Smaller than you are
- Munchkin: Short stature (inspired by the characters from The Wizard of Oz)
- Petite: French for little
- Pinky: As small as the pinky finger
- Pixie: Small and playful
- Pocket Rocket: Small in stature but full of energy and dynamism
- Pumpkin: Small and chubby
- Short-steps: Her strides are small
- Short-stuff: Small in stature
- Snuggle-bug: Small and snuggly
- Sugar-plum: Small and cute
- Sweet Pea: Affectionate and dear or a cherished loved one
- Teeny: Small in size
- Tiny-dancer: A woman who is small in size and loves dancing
What is a good nickname for a short person?
Examples of good nicknames are Oompa Loompa, Short Stack, Pez, Micro, Firecracker, and Champ. Check out more options above.
What is a funny name for a short man?
Funny names for short men include Bilbo, Little Boss, Mighty Atom, Prototype, and Titchy Trooper. The one you choose should reflect their personality.
What do you call a short-height girl?
There are multiple nicknames you can give to a girl with a shirt height, including Teeny, Sweet Pea, Petite, Pinky, Chiquitita, and Barbie. Check out more options above.
Feel free to choose any of the nicknames for short people from the compilation shared above to strengthen the bond with your loved ones. Be sure to customise them according to the person's unique personality.
