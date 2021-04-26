110+ best nicknames for short people that are cute and funny

Short people are often on the receiving end of jokes. They are often given nicknames based on their height. Nicknames have social significance, so it is important to choose cute and funny nicknames for short people that will not attract offensive connotations.

A short woman in a white top and black pants laughing. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are numerous nicknames for short people today. Some can be offensive, while others are funny and cute. If you have loved ones who are short in stature, you should give them nicknames that do not humiliate, bully, or shame them.

Cute and funny nicknames for short people

Being short could lower your risk for certain cancers and make you live longer. Having a short stature comes with many other benefits, including getting cute nicknames.

Cute nicknames for short people

Nicknames are a playful way of expressing affection and admiration towards your loved ones. Short people often find themselves the subject of endearing nicknames that reflect their unique charm and personality. Check out the cute options below.

Baby: Baby-like size

Baby-like size Button: Small and cute

Small and cute Cheese ball: Fun-loving and full of personality, just like a cheesy snack

Fun-loving and full of personality, just like a cheesy snack Diminutive Dynamo: One with extraordinary energy and enthusiasm

One with extraordinary energy and enthusiasm Dobby: The small and loyal house-elf from the Harry Potter franchise

The small and loyal house-elf from the Harry Potter franchise Ducky: Small and walks like a duck

Small and walks like a duck El peque: Shorty in Spanish (derived from the word pequeño)

Shorty in Spanish (derived from the word pequeño) Freezer: Inspired by the freezers you must bend down to use

Inspired by the freezers you must bend down to use Frodo Baggins: After the most famous hobbit in The Lord of the Rings

After the most famous hobbit in Fun size: A small serving of candy bars

A small serving of candy bars Foxy: Witty and clever, with a dash of charm

Witty and clever, with a dash of charm Goober: Small, delicious chocolate-covered roasted peanuts

Small, delicious chocolate-covered roasted peanuts Half-pint: Small and adorable, like a small serving of milk

Small and adorable, like a small serving of milk Half-sized hero: Small but capable of great things

Small but capable of great things Imp: A small demon or mischievous fairy

A small demon or mischievous fairy Lowrider: A humorous way of referring to someone shorter than average

A humorous way of referring to someone shorter than average Midge: Tiny insect

Tiny insect Mighty Mouse: Small but powerful and heroic

Small but powerful and heroic Mini mate: Reflects the closeness and camaraderie you share with your small-sized buddy

Reflects the closeness and camaraderie you share with your small-sized buddy My leprechaun: A little Irish charm

A little Irish charm Shorty McShorterson: A silly and playful nickname emphasising one’s short stature

A silly and playful nickname emphasising one’s short stature Shrimpy: A playful and affectionate nickname for a small person

A playful and affectionate nickname for a small person Tiny Titan: Small but mighty

Good nicknames for short people

A short gnome in a red hat on snow. Photo: pexels.com, @Susanne Jutzeler suju-foto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Coming up with some fresh and fun names for short people in your circle will make them laugh and feel good about themselves. Here are good nicknames for short people.

Bambino: Italian for a baby

Italian for a baby Champ: Celebrating your friend's strength and resilience

Celebrating your friend's strength and resilience Chico: Spanish for small boy

Spanish for small boy Compact Comrade: A short, loyal companion who brings strength and support to your life

A short, loyal companion who brings strength and support to your life Dragonfly: Delicate and graceful, like a dragonfly's flight

Delicate and graceful, like a dragonfly's flight Elf: A small and magical creature from mythology

A small and magical creature from mythology Firecracker: Bursting with energy and vivacity

Bursting with energy and vivacity Fun-size Model: Small with a big personality

Small with a big personality Little Bundle of Joy: One who always brings happiness and positivity into your life

One who always brings happiness and positivity into your life Low-altitude Legend: The status of being closer to the ground

The status of being closer to the ground Micro: A tiny friend

A tiny friend Mini-meal: A person who is small but satisfying

A person who is small but satisfying Muschi: German for a little mouse

German for a little mouse Oompa Loompa: A whimsical and fun name from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory

A whimsical and fun name from Patootie: Endearing and cute

Endearing and cute Pez: For people who are about the size of a candy dispenser

For people who are about the size of a candy dispenser Shawty: A reminder that good things come in small packages

A reminder that good things come in small packages Shirley Temple: Inspired by the iconic actress who was rather small as a child

Inspired by the iconic actress who was rather small as a child Small Fry: Small but has a loud personality

Small but has a loud personality Short Stack: Small but a force to reckon with

Small but a force to reckon with Tinkerbell: Inspired by the small and magical fairy from Peter Pan

Inspired by the small and magical fairy from Tootsie: Playful and endearing

Playful and endearing Vertically challenged: Suggests the person may be shorter than average

Funny nicknames for short people

Yellow emojis on a yellow case. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When using these nicknames, it is advised to use them playfully and affectionately to show appreciation for your short friends and celebrate their unique qualities. Check out some funny options below.

Bilbo: Inspired by The Lord of the Rings

Inspired by Bite-sized: Comes in small doses

Comes in small doses Chromie: A Bronze Dragon from World of Warcraft named Chronormu disguised as a female gnome

A Bronze Dragon from World of Warcraft named Chronormu disguised as a female gnome Dinky: Small and cute, like a toy

Small and cute, like a toy Fun-size Wonder: Small people with great talent and ability

Small people with great talent and ability Gigi: Diminutive and cute

Diminutive and cute Little Boss: Small but has a lot of confidence and leadership ability

Small but has a lot of confidence and leadership ability Little Rascal: Small and mischievous

Small and mischievous Little Wizard: Small with intelligence and skill

Small with intelligence and skill Mighty Atom: Small but carries plenty of energy and vitality

Small but carries plenty of energy and vitality Mimi: Diminutive and adorable

Diminutive and adorable Miniature: A straightforward nickname for someone small

A straightforward nickname for someone small Nugget: Small and precious

Small and precious Petite Powerhouse: Refers to their strength, determination, and vivacity in a playful manner

Refers to their strength, determination, and vivacity in a playful manner Prototype: Small forms of the original

Small forms of the original Shrimpster: A light-hearted and affectionate way to recognise their petite charm

A light-hearted and affectionate way to recognise their petite charm Sprinkles: Tiny and colourful, like candy sprinkles

Tiny and colourful, like candy sprinkles Teacup: Small and delicate, like a teacup

Small and delicate, like a teacup The Little Engine That Could: Small with determination and perseverance

Small with determination and perseverance Titchy Trooper: One with a resilient and persevering nature

One with a resilient and persevering nature Thumbelina: Small and delicate (inspired by the Thumbelina fairy)

Small and delicate (inspired by the Thumbelina fairy) Twiki: Inspired by Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

Inspired by Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Yoda: A small-sized, wise fictional character in Star Wars

Lovely names for short people

A close-up view of a fire with sparks. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Genuine friendship celebrates the uniqueness and charm of each individual. Check out these lovely nicknames that tease and celebrate your short friends.

Bitty: Small and cute, like a little bit

Small and cute, like a little bit Bubbles: Light and bubbly, like bubbles

Light and bubbly, like bubbles Caramel: Sweet and small, like the candy

Sweet and small, like the candy Cricket: Small and agile, like the insect

Small and agile, like the insect Goldie: Radiant and valuable, just like gold

Radiant and valuable, just like gold High Steps: Great and funny name for teasing a short individual

Great and funny name for teasing a short individual Hopper: Playful and energetic, like a grasshopper

Playful and energetic, like a grasshopper Hopscotch: Playful and energetic

Playful and energetic Lapin: French for rabbits

French for rabbits Lil Spark: A small person, like a spark of energy

A small person, like a spark of energy Little Ray: A person who is like a ray of sunshine

A person who is like a ray of sunshine Little Red Riding Hood: Inspired by the famous fairy tale

Inspired by the famous fairy tale Lollipop: Small and sweet, like the candy

Small and sweet, like the candy Peanut: Tiny and adorable, like the nut

Tiny and adorable, like the nut Pebbles: Small and cute, like a pebbles

Small and cute, like a pebbles Piccolo: Italian for small or a small flute

Italian for small or a small flute Pippin: Little one in Gaelic

Little one in Gaelic Short Round: From Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

From Smurf: Inspired by the small blue characters in the cartoon

Inspired by the small blue characters in the cartoon Snickerdoodle: Sweet and small, like a cookies

Sweet and small, like a cookies Sprout: Small and fresh, like a sprout

Small and fresh, like a sprout Tater Tot: Small and delicious, like the snack

Small and delicious, like the snack Travel-sized: Comes in a small package, perfect for putting them in a pocket

Comes in a small package, perfect for putting them in a pocket Willow: Inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Nicknames for short girls

Ken and Barbie dolls standing against a brown and green background. Photo: pexels.com, @Tara Winstead (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short girls often have larger-than-life personalities. They are also charming. Here are sweet, playful, and affectionate names for the short girls in your life.

Babycakes: A small but sweet package

A small but sweet package Babydoll: Adorable, innocent, and small

Adorable, innocent, and small Barbie: Short height with a cute face

Short height with a cute face Bun Buns: A short girl with bouncy curls or she loves hair buns

A short girl with bouncy curls or she loves hair buns Chiquitita: Spanish for little one

Spanish for little one FooFoo: Short and soft

Short and soft Hotcakes: A 1950s name referring to a woman who comes in a small but sweet package

A 1950s name referring to a woman who comes in a small but sweet package Lady Kid: An excellent way to tease her because of her short height

An excellent way to tease her because of her short height Little Lady: Small-sized woman

Small-sized woman Micro-me: Smaller than you are

Smaller than you are Munchkin: Short stature (inspired by the characters from The Wizard of Oz )

Short stature (inspired by the characters from ) Petite: French for little

French for little Pinky: As small as the pinky finger

As small as the pinky finger Pixie: Small and playful

Small and playful Pocket Rocket: Small in stature but full of energy and dynamism

Small in stature but full of energy and dynamism Pumpkin: Small and chubby

Small and chubby Short-steps: Her strides are small

Her strides are small Short-stuff: Small in stature

Small in stature Snuggle-bug: Small and snuggly

Small and snuggly Sugar-plum: Small and cute

Small and cute Sweet Pea: Affectionate and dear or a cherished loved one

Affectionate and dear or a cherished loved one Teeny: Small in size

Small in size Tiny-dancer: A woman who is small in size and loves dancing

What is a good nickname for a short person?

Examples of good nicknames are Oompa Loompa, Short Stack, Pez, Micro, Firecracker, and Champ. Check out more options above.

What is a funny name for a short man?

Funny names for short men include Bilbo, Little Boss, Mighty Atom, Prototype, and Titchy Trooper. The one you choose should reflect their personality.

What do you call a short-height girl?

There are multiple nicknames you can give to a girl with a shirt height, including Teeny, Sweet Pea, Petite, Pinky, Chiquitita, and Barbie. Check out more options above.

Feel free to choose any of the nicknames for short people from the compilation shared above to strengthen the bond with your loved ones. Be sure to customise them according to the person's unique personality.

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of beautiful black girl names and their meanings. Picking a name for a newborn is a thrilling and crucial moment for any parent.

For many black households, naming has special significance since it represents their cultural background and values. Black girl names are distinctive and profound.

Source: YEN.com.gh