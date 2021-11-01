20 fun Snapchat games and how to play by yourself and friends

Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging application and service. The platform has become popular in recent years since its inception in July 2011. In addition, the app has developed new ways to keep its users engaged. One way was the introduction of Snapchat games in 2018. So, what is it and what games are available?

Snapchat games are a fun way to hang out with friends online. The gaming platform is accessible through a rocket button featured on the chat. The button, once pressed, enables the user to jump into a game and play with friends.

Snapchat games story

Snapchat story games are fun and exciting. They offer various genres and finding the best ones that suit you is not easy. The ones listed are those available currently.

So, if you are looking for the best Snapchat games to play on your story, the list below should sort you out.

1. Closet Skeletons

If you are looking for Snapchat games to play with a crush, this one is the perfect match. Closet Skeletons asks you three questions on a topic that you can share with your friend. The tagline is, what secrets are you hiding? And once you start, you'll see your selfie dancing on a skeleton.

This one is similar to the popular truth or dare classic. Closet Skeletons is among the question Snapchat games.

2. Zombie Rescue Squad

The Zombie Rescue Squad is an apocalyptic themed video game. So how does it work? You start as an individual, walking through a zombie raided land. The objective is to defend yourself and the land.

The Zombie Rescue Squad is among the best Snapchat games to play on your story.

3. Color Together

This game features virtual colouring sheets that you fill in by number. You have to unlock most pictures by earning points through the campaign. Color Together has relaxing background music that makes the user feel at ease.

4. HexFrvr

This game is about matching hexagons to score points. HexFrvr is strategic as there are a bunch of different shapes that have to be placed inside a beehive structure. The games aim is to match the shapes together without running out of space.

5. Crazy Run

Crazy Run is about being able to run through an obstacle course without falling. You will face hot steam, walls, giant sausages and other obstacles. You manoeuvre by dragging your finger across the screen. In addition, the game gives you prompts on how to go through the course.

6. Find My Friends

Find My Friends is an interactive one that has you searching for the right Bitmoji. Unfortunately, the Bitmojis are sometimes hard to find, making the game even more challenging. Find My Friends features a leaderboard that has you competing with your friends for the top spot.

7. Slide The Shakes

Slide The Shakes is an exciting game where players have to serve milkshakes to fellow players. However, it isn't as easy as you think. You have to manoeuvre through moving platforms, giant wrecking balls and slippery ice.

8. Bitmoji Tennis

This game is a sport-themed one. Players have to move their characters to hit the tennis ball, just like the regular tennis match. Bitmoji Tennis is a fun and interactive game that will have you glued to your device for hours.

9. Ludo Club

The game aims to get your pawns out of your friend's square and into the home space. Therefore, you have to move to prevent your opponent from landing on the square you currently occupy, as they will remove your piece if they do.

10. Bumped Out

This classic from popular game developer Zynga is a banger. Your aim is to make sure that you stay on the island by controlling your car. You manoeuvre by tapping on the screen using your finger.

11. Pizza Cat

Pizza Cat's objective is to feed a virtual kitty cheese pizza. You have to aim at the cat's mouth despite the obstacles and golden coins being thrown your way. Collecting the coins gets you extra points, but missing the cat's mouth and hitting an obstacle gets you disqualified.

12. Battleship

Battleship Snapchat is a rendition of the classic tabletop game of the same name. The rules for the game are simple, sink your opponent's ship before they sink yours. Battleship is a fun one, and you can go head-to-head against your friend. You can also choose to play against random opponents online.

13. Sling Racers

In Sling Racers, you are required to swing yourself through a concrete jungle and avoid the drop. It offers the option of playing through tournaments with random players. In addition, it has a leaderboard where you can keep tabs on your friends.

14. Animal Restaurant

This Snapchat classic features a restaurant where cats serve animal customers food. The customers include birds, dogs, skunks and other animals. You play to earn coins to expand the restaurant by unlocking other rooms in the restaurant.

15. Bitmoji Party

This classic is a competitive based multi-player party. Bitmoji Party features different mini-games where friends can compete against each other. A Game Master is randomly chosen at the beginning and controls the game.

16. Subway Surfers Airtime

The Subway Surfers aim is to soar through a track on a skateboard and collect as many coins as possible. First, however, you have to make sure to beat the time by reaching the checkpoints.

17. Ready Chef Go!

In this exciting game by Mojiworks, you have to prepare and serve food to waiting guests. Time is of the essence, and any delay will be punished by having a rotten tomato thrown at you. It also features a leaderboard where you can compare your progress with your friends.

Ready Chef Go is among the Snapchat classics with good graphics.

18. Color Galaxy

Color Galaxy is a fun racing classic by Gismart, where you compete against your friends. The game aims to drive around the map to close your loop before your opponent completes theirs.

19. Smart Rush

Smart Rush is a general knowledge trivia game. It features a board layout with tiki makers that travels if you answer a question correctly. Unfortunately, however, the Smart Rush is only available on Snapchat Snappables.

20. Aquapark: Multiplayer Edition

Aquapark is a water-themed thriller where you race other players down a giant waterslide. You manoeuvre by tapping your finger on the floater and dragging it to either side. However, you have to be careful not to oversteer as this could lead you to fly off the slide and lose the game.

How do you play games on Snapchat?

Are you wondering how to play Snapchat games with friends? Well, worry no more. Here are the steps to follow to play on the platform.

First, you need to access the Snapchat app on your device.

Then, once open, you need to access the messages by swiping the left to access the friends' chat menu.

Tap on the friend/person or group chats you want to invite to play the games.

On the right hand of the keyboard, you will see the rocket icon. Tap it to open the game drawer.

Choose and launch the game you desire. The friend you've chosen will get the notification in their Snapchat messages.

Then, you can choose to either play with them or play with strangers. If your friends are not available, they have the option of joining you as you play.

Finally, when you are done playing, tap on the X button at the bottom of the screen.

You can then choose to leave the game.

How do you delete a Snapchat game?

Deleting a Snapchat game isn't possible because they are embedded into the app. However, it is possible to delete any third-party apps connected to your device.

These third-party apps are authorised and are connected to your Snapchat app through Snap Kit. Therefore removing them is possible. Here is how to remove a connected app from Snapchat.

First, tap on your profile icon on the top left of your screen.

Then, you can access the settings option on the top right corner of the screen.

Tap it and head to the corresponding apps section.

Select the app that you want to delete and tap 'remove' to get rid of it.

Snapchat games are a great source of entertainment on the go. The platform is a popular choice for friends to hang out and play with the added addition of chatting while doing so. So, get your phone and try out these games above and socialise while playing with friends.

