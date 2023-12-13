25 best '90s rappers: The most influential 1990s hip hop artists

Without a doubt, hip-hop is one of the biggest music genres in the world. Since its creation in the 1970s, the movement has produced great names. But who among them was the most influential? And who were the best '90s rappers?

Jay-Z, D.M.X, and Busta Rhymes pose during separate events. Photo: Axelle, Michael Hickey, Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The 1990s was an essential period for hip-hop and rap music. The era had innovation, marked by new beats, creativity, new rap styles and cultural impact. With the emergence of new technology, artists experimented with new sounds, resulting in the creation of various subgenres like conscious rap, alternative rap and gangsta rap.

The best '90s rappers

If you were fortunate to grow up in the 1990s, you can attest to the impact rap music had in the era. The period saw the emergence of new names, each competing to be the best, resulting in top hits as each attempted to outdo the other. But who were these stars that made the '90s iconic to hip hop?

Opinions and rankings in this article about the best '90s rappers represent subjective evaluations based on biggest hits, solo album data, and fan opinions through ranking sites like Ranker. Here is the 90s rappers list.

25. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes performs at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.

Trevor George Smith Jr. Date of birth: 20 May 1972

20 May 1972 Place of birth: New York City, USA

Busta Rhymes is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He began his career as a member of the Leaders of the New School group. Busta released six albums in the 1990s. Some of them include A Future Without a Past (1991), TIME (The Inner Mind's Eye) (1993), and Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front (1998).

24. G.Z.A.

GZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Parklife Festival 2023 at Heaton Park in Manchester, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gary Grice

Gary Grice Date of birth: 22 August 1966

22 August 1966 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

GZA, also known as The Genius, is among the best 90s American rappers. He is known as a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan. Together with the group, they dominated the 1990s by releasing two albums. He also released three solo studio albums: Words from the Genius (1991), Liquid Swords (1995) and Beneath the Surface (1999).

23. Kool G Rap

Kool G Rap of The Juice Crew performs onstage during The Juice Crew show live at The Forum in London, England. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nathaniel Thomas Wilson

Nathaniel Thomas Wilson Date of birth: 20 July 1968

20 July 1968 Place of birth: New York City, USA

Kool G Rap began his career in the mid-1980s as one-half of the group Kool G Rap & D.J. Polo and as a member of the Juice Crew. His career prospered in the 1990s after releasing the albums Wanted: Dead or Alive (with D.J. Polo) (1990), Live and Let Die (with D.J. Polo) (1992), 4,5,6 (1995), Roots of Evil (1998).

22. Q-Tip

Rapper and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Hip-Hop Culture, Q-Tip, participates in an event at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Cheriss May

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kamaal Ibn John Fareed (born Jonathan William Davis)

Kamaal Ibn John Fareed (born Jonathan William Davis) Date of birth: 10 April 1970

10 April 1970 Place of birth: New York City, U.S

Q-Tip is one of the most acclaimed figures in 90s hip hop. He was the frontman of the rap group A Tribe Called Quest in the 1990s before going solo. Notable Q-Tip albums include People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (1990), The Low-End Theory (1991), Midnight Marauders (1993), Beats, Rhymes and Life (1996), The Love Movement (1998), Amplified (1999).

21. Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah during The celebration of Ghostface Killah Day in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dennis David Coles

Dennis David Coles Date of birth: 9 May 1970

9 May 1970 Place of birth: Staten Island, New York City, U.S.

Ghostface Killah is among the forgotten rappers of the 90s. He gained popularity as a member of the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan. Some of his best rap albums include Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1993), Ironman (1996), and Wu-Tang Forever (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1997).

20. D.M.X.

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Earl Simmons

Earl Simmons Date of birth: 18 December 1970

18 December 1970 Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, U.S.

When mentioning the biggest 1990s rappers, D.M.X.'s name is on the list. He began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, in 1998, to both critical acclaim and commercial success. D.M.X.'s albums from the 1990s include It's Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998), Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (1998), …And Then There Was X (1999).

19. Big Pun

Big Pun (Christopher Lee Rios) performed at Les Poulets. Photo: Hiroyuki Ito

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios Date of birth: 10 November 1971

10 November 1971 Place of birth: New York City, U.S.

Big Pun is among the top late 90s rappers and had a fantastic career in the decade, thanks to his technical rapping skills. Big Pun made his debut in the track Watch Out on the Jealous One's Envy album. He released one album, Capital Punishment, in 1998, which was the first solo Latin hip-hop record to go platinum.

18. Eminem

US rapper Eminem performs during a concert at the Stade de France in Saints-Denis, near Paris. Photo: PIERRE ANDRIEU

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA

When mentioning the top '90s white rappers, Eminem's name is bound to come up. Credited with popularising hip hop in Middle America, Eminem is among the greatest rappers of all time. He impressed in the 1990s, releasing three albums, including Infinite (1996), Slim Shady EP (1997) and The Slim Shady LP (1999).

17. L.L. Cool J

LL Cool J speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Todd Smith

James Todd Smith Date of birth: 14 January 1968

14 January 1968 Place of birth: Bay Shore, New York, USA

LL Cool J, short for Ladies Love Cool James, is an American rapper, songwriter, record produce and actor. He gained prominence in the mid-1980s and achieved further commercial success in the 1990s. His notable albums from the 90s include Mama Said Knock You Out (1990), 14 Shots to the Dome (1993), Mr. Smith (1995), and Phenomenon (1997).

16. Rakim

Rakim attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Michael Griffin Jr.

William Michael Griffin Jr. Date of birth: 28 January 1968

28 January 1968 Place of birth: Wyandanch, New York, U.S

Rakim is one half of the golden age hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. He is among the best 90s rappers and male artists and a transformative figure in hip-hop for raising the bar for M.C.s. In his prime, Rakim released the albums Let The Rhythm Hit Em (as Eric B. & Rakim) (1990), Don't Sweat the Technique (as Eric B. & Rakim) (1992), The 18th Letter (1997), and The Master (1999).

15. Big Boi

Big Boi attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antwan André Patton

Antwan André Patton Date of birth: 1 February 1975

1 February 1975 Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, U.S

Big Boi is the other half of the duo Outkast, renowned for their hit singles, including Ms. Jackson, Roses, So Fresh, So Clean, and Elevators (Me & You). Big Boi's rapping skills made him a formidable opponent in the 90s. His notable albums include Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), ATLiens (1996), and Aquemini (1998).

14. KRS-One

KRS-One performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lawrence "Kris" Parker

Lawrence "Kris" Parker Date of birth: 20 August 1965

20 August 1965 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

KRS-One began his career in the 1980s with his work at Boogie Down Productions. He launched his solo career in 1993. His albums from the decade include Edutainment (with Boogie Down Productions) (1990), Sex and Violence (with Boogie Down Productions) (1992), Return of the Boom Bap (1993), KRS-One (1995), and I Got Next (1997).

13. Raekwon

Rapper Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage on the final night of the "New York State of Mind Tour" at PETCO Park in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Corey Woods

Corey Woods Date of birth: 12 January 1970

12 January 1970 Place of birth: Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, USA

Raekwon, known initially as Raekwon The Chef made his debut with Wu-Tang Clan in 1993. His notable albums from the 1990s include Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1993), Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (1995), Wu-Tang Forever (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1997), and Immobility (1999).

12. Prodigy

Rapper Prodigy attends a photo shoot at Playtime Studios in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Albert Johnson

Albert Johnson Date of birth: 2 November 1974

2 November 1974 Place of birth: Hempstead, New York, U.S

Prodigy is an American rapper well known as one-half of the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep alongside Havoc. Mobb Deep released The Infamous in 1995, which was certified Gold by the R.I.A.A. within the first two months of its release. Notable albums from the rapper in the 1990s include Juvenile Hell (1993), The Infamous (1995), Hell on Earth (1996), and Murda Muzik (1999).

11. Method Man

Method Man arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Clifford Smith, Jr.

Clifford Smith, Jr. Date of birth: 2 March 1971

2 March 1971 Place of birth: Hempstead, Long Island, New York, USA

Method Man is an American rapper, record producer, actor and a member of the East Coast hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He is among the top rappers from the '90s, releasing the albums Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1993), Tical (1994), Wu-Tang Forever (with Wu-Tang Clan) (1997), and Blackout! (with Redman) (1999).

10. Lauryn Hill

Lauren Hill at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands. Photo: Peter Pakvis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lauryn Noelle Hill

Lauryn Noelle Hill Date of birth: 26 May 1975

26 May 1975 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

When mentioning the top '90s female rappers, Lauryn Hill's name is among the top. Though she began her career as an actor, she transitioned into rap as part of the group the Fugees before going solo. Notable albums from her in the 1990s include Blunted on Reality (with Fugees) (1994), The Score (with Fugees) (1996), and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998).

9. André 3000

Andre 3000 attends the Disney/ABC 2016 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: André Lauren Benjamin

André Lauren Benjamin Date of birth: 27 May 1975

27 May 1975 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

André 3000 is an American rapper, singer, musician, flautist, songwriter, record producer, and actor, best known for being one-half of the Southern hip-hop duo Outkast alongside rapper Big Boi. He enjoyed success in the 1990s, releasing Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), ATLiens (1996), and Aquemini (1998).

8. Jay-Z

Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth: 4 December 1969

4 December 1969 Place of birth: New York City, U.S.A.

Jay Z began his career in the 90s as an underdog but rose to become one of the biggest names in the industry thanks to his lyrical skill and business acumen. He released some notable albums, including Reasonable Doubt (1996), In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 (1997), Streets Is Watching (1998), Vol. 2 Hard Knock Life (1998), Vol. 3 Life and Times of S. Carter (1999).

7. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg during Snoop Dogg Performs at MTV's "TRL" - Sounds of Summer in Las Vegas at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Joe Coomber

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr Date of birth: 20 October 1971

20 October 1971 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Snoop Dogg, previously Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion, is an American rapper and actor. He rose to fame in 1992 after guest appearing on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, Deep Cover, and album, The Chronic. Notable albums from Snoop Dogg in the 1990s include Tha Doggfather (1996), Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told (1998), and No Limit Top Dogg (1999).

6. Redman

Redman attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reginald Noble

Reginald Noble Date of birth: 17 April 1970

17 April 1970 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Redman is an American rapper, DJ, record producer, and actor who rose to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam label. Notable albums from Redman from the decade include What? Thee Album (1992), Dare Iz a Darkside (1994), Muddy Waters (1996), El Niño (with Def Squad) (1998), Doc's da Name 2000 (1998), and Blackout! (with Method Man) (1999).

5. Scarface

Scarface on stage at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brad Terrence Jordan

Brad Terrence Jordan Date of birth: 9 November 1970

9 November 1970 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Scarface is an American rapper and record producer best known as a member of the Geto Boys, a hip-hop group from Houston, Texas. Scarface was responsible for the group's biggest hit and best rap song of 1991 when he penned Mind Playing Tricks on Me. In the 1990s, Scarface released nine albums as a group and as a solo artist.

4. Ice Cube

Ice Cube visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: O'Shea Jackson Sr.

O'Shea Jackson Sr. Date of birth: 15 June 1969

15 June 1969 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Ice Cube is among the top famous 90s rappers and enjoyed critical success in the decade by releasing seven albums, including AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990), Kill at Will (1990), Death Certificate (1991), The Predator (1992), Lethal Injection (1993), Bow Down (with Westside Connection) and War & Peace Vol. 1 (The War Disc) (1998).

3. Nas

Nas attends the opening night of "X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones Date of birth: 14 September 1973

14 September 1973 Place of birth: New York City, U.S

Nas is an American rapper who began his musical career in 1989 under the moniker "Nasty Nas". He rose to prominence with his deep, provocative album Illmatic in 1994. In total, Nas released five albums in the 1990s. They are Illmatic (1994), It Was Written (1996), The Album (with the Firm) (1997), I Am (1999) and Nastradamus (1999).

2. The Notorious B.I.G.

American rapper Notorious B.I.G. attended the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in New York. Photo: Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace Date of birth: 21 May 1972

21 May 1972 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S

The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie, was an American rapper rooted in East Coast hip hop and particularly gangsta rap. He dominated the 1990s, releasing four albums before his untimely death in 1997. His albums include Ready to Die (1994), Conspiracy (with Junior MAFIA) (1995), Life After Death (1997) and Born Again (1999).

1. Tupac Shakur

American rapper, songwriter, and actor Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Photo: Bob Berg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tupac Amaru Shakur (born Lesane Parish Crooks)

Tupac Amaru Shakur (born Lesane Parish Crooks) Date of birth: 16 June 1971

16 June 1971 Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Tupac Amaru Shakur, also known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli, was an American rapper. He was very successful and is among the best-selling music artists, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Tupac released seven albums before his untimely death in 1996. They include 2Pacalypse Now (1991), Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… (1993), Thug Life: Volume 1 (with Thug Life) (1994), Me Against the World (1995), All Eyez on Me (1996), The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (1996) (as Makaveli) and Still I Rise (with Outlawz) (1999).

This '90s rappers list comprises some of the biggest names to have ever graced the genre. These stars are legends with various works and accolades to prove their status. Some notable stars include Tupac, Ice Cube, Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Raekwon.

Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about the fastest-ranked rapper in the world. If you are a hip-hop lover, you can attest to how the art of fast rapping is a celebrated skill in the game.

Since its inception in the 1970s, hip-hop has evolved from a cultural movement to becoming one of the biggest genres worldwide. One of the four elements of hip hop is MCing or rapping, which contains various styles, including fast rapping. Fast rapping has produced many names, but who among them is the fastest?

Source: YEN.com.gh