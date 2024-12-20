John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's President-elect, has cautioned the Electoral Commission to be fair and consistent

He was speaking concerning the EC's decision to declare the parliamentary results in some constituencies as null and void

According to John Mahama, the EC's insistence on re-collating the results in those constituencies is a deviation from previous decisions under similar circumstances

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair, consistent, and integrity-minded in its decisions concerning the disputed parliamentary results.

He said this in reaction to the EC’s decision that it would not uphold the declaration of parliamentary results in nine constituencies.

President-elect John Mahama says the electoral Commission must not be seen shifting the goalpost

The EC had argued that some of these declarations were made under duress and had breached procedural rules.

Affected constituencies include Ablekuma North, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri and Techiman South.

However, Mahama noted that the EC was being selective in its application of rules, arguing that a similar incident in the 2020 election had been treated differently.

He referred to the Techiman South parliamentary election in 2020, in which the EC declared the results despite reported irregularities and stakeholder protests.

He noted that such inconsistencies in the EC’s application of rules erode public confidence in the commission and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Mahama, while addressing African diplomats on Friday, December 20, 2024, called on the EC to engage all stakeholders and ensure justice.

He also called for a robust mechanism to protect Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Court orders EC to proceed with collation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court had ordered the Electoral Commission to proceed with collating and declaring the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency parliamentary results.

The court presided over by Justice Rev. Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyeman, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide adequate security at the collation centre.

The order, which was given on Friday, December 20, 2024, followed the application of a mandamus by six New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates in the 2024 parliamentary elections urging the court to compel the EC to collate and declare parliamentary results in their respective constituencies.

