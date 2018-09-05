List of Glo offices in Accra and their location details

Globacom Limited, the mother company of Glo, is a leading telecommunication services provider in West Africa. Glo subscribers can get help or make inquiries via the Glo offices in Accra and other parts of the nation. The offices have qualified and experienced employees who handle all issues with professionalism.

Glo made history as the first-ever firm to build a high-capacity sub-marine fibre-optic cable in Ghana. Customers access various services through the Glo offices in Accra. Although many issues can be sorted online, it is important for clients to know the location of the company's offices.

Glo offices in Accra and their location

Below is a list of various Glo offices in Accra, their location, and other important details.

Head office

Physical location: 19 Spintex Road, opposite Furniture City, Accra

19 Spintex Road, opposite Furniture City, Accra Glo customer care number: +233 (0) 230010100, +233 (0) 230010200

+233 (0) 230010100, +233 (0) 230010200 Email address: customercare@glomobileghana.com

The Glo head office is the place where the company's executive management and key managerial and support staff are located. Customers can make inquiries, lodge complaints, or request other services the telecom service provider offers at the head office.

High-quality services are offered here. Other branches also report to the head office and present issues beyond their ability for the head office to resolve.

Oxford Street branch, Osu

Physical location: Markcofie House, No F599/2, Cantonments Road, Oxford Street, Osu

Markcofie House, No F599/2, Cantonments Road, Oxford Street, Osu Glo office number: +233 23 001 0121

+233 23 001 0121 Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Glo office in Osu has well-mannered and competent customer service representatives who make sure customers get the best service. If you have any challenge regarding the network, you can walk into this branch and have your queries answered or issues resolved.

Glo office Ring Road branch

Physical location: Plot c956/3, opp. Emirate office, beside Ecobank building, Ring Road Central

Plot c956/3, opp. Emirate office, beside Ecobank building, Ring Road Central Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

Customers who run small, medium, or large enterprises often need a specialised method of communication. They need low call rates among their staff. Such entrepreneurs can visit the Ring Road branch to get Glo CUG services. Inquiries on affordable internet plans are also welcome.

East Legon branch office

Physical location: House no. 131, Freetown Avenue, near American house junction, East Legon

House no. 131, Freetown Avenue, near American house junction, East Legon Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

At the East Legon branch, customers can register for all value-added services, e.g., Glo café, the Self Care App, and Glo Infobox. Apart from value-added services, a customer can purchase recharge cards, make e-payments, and request a host of other related services.

Spintex branch office

Physical location: House no. R15, same building as Lantouch Internet Café, Coastal Estates, Spintex Road

House no. R15, same building as Lantouch Internet Café, Coastal Estates, Spintex Road Working hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

Customers who wish to purchase SIM cards or replace stolen or damaged SIM cards can access these services at the Spintex branch. The officials at the branch can also handle other issues related to the network.

Glo office in Kaneshie

Physical location: 4, Adjumah Crescent, North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, Greater Accra

4, Adjumah Crescent, North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, Greater Accra Working hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

Kaneshie is a suburb in the Accra Metropolitan district. Customers from this area can access services from the Kaneshie branch Opposite State Transport Corp., right beside Ghana Rubber products.

Accra Central office

Physical location: House no. D853/3, opposite the main entrance to the General post office, Asafoate Nettey road, Central District

House no. D853/3, opposite the main entrance to the General post office, Asafoate Nettey road, Central District Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

If you have any questions regarding the network, i.e., data bundle plans, e-payments, value-added services, promotional offers, etc., you can visit this branch. The staff members will listen to your questions or complaints and resolve them.

Tema branch

Physical location: Plot no. A117/35, Melcom community 1; same building with Fidelity Bank, Meridian Hotel area, Tema, Greater Accra

Plot no. A117/35, Melcom community 1; same building with Fidelity Bank, Meridian Hotel area, Tema, Greater Accra Working hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Tema office is known for offering exceptional services to customers. Customers can replace their lost or damaged SIM cards, lodge complaints, and access other services related to Glo.

Offices outside Accra

The company also has offices outside Accra. They offer services to customers who live away from the capital.

If you reside outside Accra and wish to find an office, you can search "Glo shop near me" using Google Maps. Below is a list of offices in other regions.

Adum, Kumasi branch

Physical location: Plot no. 16, block 2, adjacent to the post office before Melcom, Adum, Kumasi

Plot no. 16, block 2, adjacent to the post office before Melcom, Adum, Kumasi Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Adum office is the primary branch in the Ashanti region. The branch offers multiple services, including selling smartphones, SIM cards, airtime recharge cards, and other electronic accessories. Pre and postpaid customers access assistance with their tariff plans.

Takoradi office

Physical location: House no. 24/7, black market area after the Methodist book depot around Fidelity Bank, Kofi Annan road, market circle, Takoradi

House no. 24/7, black market area after the Methodist book depot around Fidelity Bank, Kofi Annan road, market circle, Takoradi Working hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Takoradi office is the primary office in Ghana’s Western region. It has qualified customer care professionals who handle clients' concerns, queries, complaints, and feedback with top-notch professionalism. If you are looking for a Glo office near Dansoman, try the Takoradi office.

Cape Coast branch

Physical location: House no. 973/1972AC283372, same building as DaViva by Woodin, commercial street, Cape Coast

House no. 973/1972AC283372, same building as DaViva by Woodin, commercial street, Cape Coast Working hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Cape Coast branch offers services in Ghana’s Central region. Multiple Glo services are offered here. Customers can walk into the office and request services within the stipulated working hours.

Koforidua branch

Physical location: The ground floor of Tutuwa house by Antartic plaza, Koforidua High street, Koforidua

The ground floor of Tutuwa house by Antartic plaza, Koforidua High street, Koforidua Working hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturdays)

The Koforidua branch offers services to clients from the Eastern region of the country. It serves individuals and businesses from the region. People from this area no longer have to travel to Accra to access Glo-related services.

Does Ghana have Glo?

Yes, Glo is available in Ghana. The telecom, which is owned by Mike Adenuga, has millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana.

Where is the Glo head office located?

The head office in Ghana is located along 19 Spintex Road, opposite Furniture City, Accra. In this office, clients access all services offered by this telecom company.

How do I contact Glo customer care in Ghana?

You can contact the customer care desk using the telephone numbers +233 (0) 230010100 or +233 (0) 230010200. You can also use the email address customercare@glomobileghana.com.

How do I contact the Glo office?

You can contact the office using the official numbers or email address. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest branch to access various services.

There are multiple Glo offices in Accra and other regions of the country. These offices offer services to new and existing Glo customers.

