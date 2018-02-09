Glo is one of the well-known network service providers in Ghana who offer both network and internet service to Ghanaians. It has good coverage and also an immense amount of customers subscribing to their services. Due to their increasing number of customers, they have rolled out good self-service options that enable fair and efficient access to their services. Do you know how to check your Glo number in Ghana?

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have forgotten your Glo number or cannot recall where you wrote it down, you can now find out what the number is without having to queue at your nearest Glo office. All you need is your phone, and you are good to go. These methods are swift, convenient, and secure to use.

How to check your Glo number in Ghana

Do you have trouble recalling your Glo phone number? The self-service options are simple, with the most bulk of the Glo number check being all about the shortcodes. You can also get your number through the Glo app or by calling customer service. It is easily configured and has been rated the safest and fastest way to check your phone number on any platform.

How to check your Glo number using shortcodes

To check your Glo number using the Glo shortcode provisions, dial *777# on your phone. You will get your phone number on your screen. However, the number will appear longer since it will also have the country’s code in the telephone number.

In Ghana, the number would appear as 234712345678, for example. This, however, should not worry: you can replace the number easily. 234, which is the regional shortcode for Ghana, is replaced with the number 0 to read as 0712345678.

If the shortcode above does not configure your phone, you can also dial another short code,*135*8#. Like the previous one, the number will be shown over the screen and appear in the long format. You would again obtain the number by deducting the country code and inserting your own zero.

You can also check your Glo number through their primary and most used shortcode of *1244#. You then click on show your Glo number, and that is all to it on getting your number on the Glo mobile network.

How to check your Glo number through customer care

Glo Ghana. Photo: @GloGhana

Source: Facebook

If, for some reason, you cannot use the shortcodes provided above, then don’t worry; all hope is not lost. You can also check your number by contacting the Glo offices. The customer care team will take care of your issue and have it sorted out in no time. To get your number using this option, do the following:

Open the call app on your phone

Dial the customer care number. 0230010100 or 0230010200 using your Glo number

Follow the voice prompts that will give you instructions

Talk to the agent you are linked with and request your phone number

Write it down somewhere, so you don’t forget it again

How to check your number through the Glo app

Because the app was designed to provide almost every service to Glo users, you can also get your number through this avenue. You will be able to know your Glo number in the comfort of your home and for free. All you need is internet access, and you are good to go.

Visit your phone application store

Type Glo Ghana in the search bar

Find the right app and click download

Install the app and set it up with your details

You will then be able to access your phone number

How do I know my Glo number on my phone?

You can check your Glo number on your phone using either a short code, the Glo app, or by calling the customer care number.

If you have forgotten your number on the Glo Ghana network, there is no need to panic. There are several ways you can access your number in the comfort of your home. Learn how to check your Glo number in Ghana in 2022, and you are good to go.

Yen.com.gh has a detailed list of Vodafone shortcodes in Ghana and their uses. Vodafone ranks among the three best network providers in Ghana, and users get the most by using their shortcodes.

If you are struggling using this network because you are unfamiliar with some of the Vodafone codes, this article will help significantly. You will find details and guidelines on the Vodafone shortcodes.

Source: YEN.com.gh