List of Airtel offices in Accra and their location details

Airtel is a telecommunications company in Ghana that offers affordable and convenient services packaged specifically to suit the needs of every Ghanaian. Several Airtel offices in Accra strive to ensure that every Airtel user has been assisted accordingly and that each person stays connected.

Airtel merged with Tigo in 2017 to become AirtelTigo providing a wide range of telecommunications services to millions of its customers. With Airtel, life is simpler for businesses because it offers business solutions connected to an affordable data plan. Other outstanding services include prepaid and postpaid services, partners, Airtel care application, Airtel money, and many other internet offers. Check out Accra's popular Airtel office locations that offer excellent customer care support.

Airtel offices in Accra

AirtelTigo services are exceptional, talk of a fast and convenient service. With Airtel setting up network boosters in several places, they ensure every region has access to their network. Below is a list of Airtel Ghana offices in Accra you can visit if you need help.

1. Airtel Ghana head office

Location: Independence Avenue, GNAT Heights, North Ridge, Accra

Independence Avenue, GNAT Heights, North Ridge, Accra Contact details: +233 307 000000

This is the main office where Airtel customers can report their various sim-related problems to seek assistance. The customer care team is a very friendly unit. They offer services such as sim card replacements, selling phones, network connection, and more.

2. Airtel office at Osu

Location: Opp. Mr Bigg s Oxford Street, Osu, Accra

Opp. Mr Bigg s Oxford Street, Osu, Accra Contact details: +233 307 000000

As a resident of Osu, there is no need to visit the head office to seek assistance with your Airtel line troubles. There is a highly trained team of professionals who provide the best services. Pay a visit to the Airtel office in Osu to get answers to all your inquiries.

3. AirtelTigo Ghana

Location: Opposite Worker's College, Millicom Place, Barnes Rd, Accra

Opposite Worker's College, Millicom Place, Barnes Rd, Accra Contact details: +233 27 755 1000

This office provides services such as replacing sim cards, registering new sim cards, and other services related to the Airtel line, such as money transactions and mobile banking.

4. Airtel office Accra Mall

Location: Accra Mall, Adjacent to the MTN store, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange

Accra Mall, Adjacent to the MTN store, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange Contact details: +233 26 000 0100

This office is located at a popular spot that is easily accessible. Make your inquiries at the shop and get assisted with any issue concerning their network.

5. Airtel office at Achimota Mall

Location: Near Cetera and Unique Aroma shop number 71

Near Cetera and Unique Aroma shop number 71 Contact details: +233 54 834 5950

This office is near Cetera and Unique Aroma shop number 71 in Achimota Mall. You can stop by the office on your way to the mall. Get help from the available customer service representatives, and if you are a new customer, you can get a new Airtel sim card and start enjoying all the benefits.

6. AirtelTigo Shop

Location: Dansoman Rd, Accra, Ghana

Dansoman Rd, Accra, Ghana Contact details: +233 26 000 0100

This is one of the best Airtel Tigo offices in Accra, with well-trained agents that will guide you on the network and help you stay connected. They provide a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions

7. Airtel office at Kaneshie

Location: Abbossey Okai between Access Bank and the Fidelity Bank

Abbossey Okai between Access Bank and the Fidelity Bank Contact details: +233548345950

The shop has very clear landmarks; thus, chances of getting lost are minimal. Like any other Airtel shop, its purpose is to offer correct information about the Airtel network.

8. Airtel office at Tema

Location: Near the Fidelity Bank at the road junction

Near the Fidelity Bank at the road junction Contact details: +233276004142

This office offers similar customer support services. You don't have to pay any inquiry charges. Their customer care attends to all individuals subscribed to their network services, ensuring equality for all its customers.

9. Airtel office at Madina

Location: Zongo in Junction Shell

Zongo in Junction Shell Contact details: +233 26 000 0100

If you live around this place, access the Airtel shop at Madina and ensure you feel free to make all inquiries concerning their network.

10. Airteltigo Spintex office

Location: Spintex Road, In the SIC Building, Ghana

Spintex Road, In the SIC Building, Ghana Contact details: +233 26 000 0100

You can find another Airtel shop in Accra on Spintex Road. Visit the office anytime during the day and get assisted with any issues or questions.

How can I call Airtel customer care in Ghana?

The official Airtel Ghana contact is 0260 000 100. You can also send an SMS to 100 or email them through info@airteltigo.com.gh.

Alternatively, you can reach out to them through their social media handles. They are:

Airtel has diversified its network so that a large population of Ghana can access its affordable services. This telecommunications company is growing each day. To understand how their services work, visit any of the Airtel offices in Accra listed above. Make all the inquiries you want and get first-hand information concerning the network.

