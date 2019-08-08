Renowned broadcaster Berla Mundi has shared a rare throwback photo of herself on social media

The photo shows Berla performing the puberty rites of the Ga people called the Otofo as part of her appearance at the Miss Malaika

The TV3 presenter's photo has stirred loads of interesting reactions from her followers who have been amazed by the progress

GHOne TV presenter Berla Mundi has caused a stir on social media after sharing a throwback photo of her time as a contestant in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was performing the puberty rites, the 'Otofo' as the people of Ga call it.

Adorned in a lot of beads, Berla had only a white piece of cloth around her chest and waist to cover her.

Berla Mundi's throwback photos have caused a stir Photo source: @berlamundi

Sharing the photos, Berla wrote:

"When I was still hustling for a car. I performed the ‘Otofo’, which is a type of puberty rite performed by the Ga people of Ghana to initiate teenage girls into womanhood. #missmalaikaghana2010. Let’s rep our culture today. Where are you from and what’s your local name? I’m from the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. My local name is Korkor Larteley Addardey."

The post from Berla got much attention from her followers.

@naa_ashorkor_ was surprised the photo was already nine years:

"Wow it’s been 9 years ? Charley we’ve come far !!!!! Keep winning!!!!"

@gwen_addo appreciated Berla's beauty from her younger days:

"My goodness Berla!! You’ve always been such a beauty."

@esther.addo.50702 was equally impressed:

"Too much my sister and mentor."

@riyah_abdul touched on the progress Berl a has made so far:

"Wow all I see is progress."

