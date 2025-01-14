Ghana legend Stephen Appiah is set to be handed a role in the new Black Stars management committee

The former Black Stars captain will join a newly-constituted team following the dissolution of the previous committee

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a poor qualifying run

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is set to be appointed as a member of the management committee of the senior national team.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer will be part of a newly constituted team to lead the Black Stars following the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Although a decision on the Black Stars' technical team has yet to be made, the FA has begun the process of getting the national team back to its best.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the other members of the committee will include Dr Randy Abbey, FC Samartex president Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire and Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman Samuel Aboabire.

Dr Abbey is expected to be the chairman of the committee while the FA also considers a technical director for the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA dissolved the previous management committee, led by vice president of the federation Mark Addo after the Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Appiah, who led the Black Stars to their first-ever World Cup in 2006, is believed to have widespread knowledge of how to manage the players' welfare and demands.

His role as a leader of the Black Stars for many years is expected to be pivotal in the transformation of the national team.

Why Appiah's return is important?

Ahead of the announcement of the new management committee, YEN.com.gh spoke to journalist Kosi Fiaka, who stated that Stephen Appiah's inclusion would be key to the team's success.

"If you look at the recent management committee members of the national team, it is clear they have the idea of managing these players. I am not saying we should necessarily bring in only former players, but we have to add someone who has been there and seen it all," he said.

"Appiah has served the national teams from U17 to the Black Stars and a player and during his time with the team, from down to up, all these teams were good. We weren't winning trophies, which sometimes, I feel we were unlucky.

"However, he has seen failure and success and knows how to get a team together. We've heard stories of him playing players' flight fees from his own pocket, so imagine what he can do with such a position. His addition to the management committee will be a huge hit for the GFA."

Appiah spotted at Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Stephen Appiah attended the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, in Accra.

The former Black Stars captain was one of several high-profile personalities present at the new head of state's swearing-in.

Mahama and his vice Professor, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, assumed office as the country's leaders on January 7.

