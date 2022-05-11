Actress Tracey Boakye has given her fans and social media users something to talk about with her new video

She is seen storming the streets to dance in France, where she currently is with her children and nanny

They have travelled to France where she will be celebrating the second birthday of her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has caused a stir with a video of her dancing on the streets of France, where she currently is.

The actress had travelled with her two children and nanny to France as she would be having her daughter’s second birthday celebration there.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Boakye is seen in a very good mood with smiles all over her face as she went up and down in dancing.

As seen in the video, she maintained her one-way dance moves and from the video, it was clear that she was having a good time.

In the caption that came with the video, Tracey Boakye wondered why anyone would hate her when she is a free-minded person.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s dance video

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans. Many have praised her dance moves, while others say she deserves all the happiness she is currently enjoying in life.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_asantewaaaa_: “Kaishhhhhh dance goddess.”

reallenayorke: “As3 Yaafo) ankasa dancing is not our talent.”

mawutor.yhw: “I wanted to attend the birthday party only for you to move it to France ah.”

yaaceleb: “I tap into your blessings.”

ephyaakonordan: “I just love you.”

evertamankwaa: “Dancer of the year.”

akuaeghan: “Enjoy happiness is free ampa.”

prela_16: “I never knew obaa yaa could dance like that ooo.”

1mr.emma: “Enjoy yourself wai.”

angelaagyekumwaa: “Enemies go cry mummy still moving forward.”

hajiaredemption: “Much blessings the flow on you.”

nana.kyei5: “You are amazing…Am proud of you.”

wan_king40: “Chill wai na life is too short.”

doreenakosua_daterush6: “Boss chick papabi.”

Tracey Boakye flies nanny, two kids to France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published the photo of Tracey Boakye and her team ready for their journey to France.

To prove that she is a rich woman, the actress has chosen France as the destination to celebrate her daughter's second birthday.

Many people reacted to the photo and wished to be in the shoes of the nanny.

