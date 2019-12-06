Actress Jackie Appiah has been captured without wearing wig or putting on make-up by fellow actor John Dumelo

Realizing that John Dumelo captured her raw face with only corn roll braids, Jackie Appiah run away

This is one of the very few times that Jackie Appiah's face and hair without make-up and wig surfaced online

Award-winning actor John Dumelo has revealed the real face of actress Jackie Appiah without make-up and wig.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo was seen filming Jackie Appiah who was without wig.

The actress was seen in the kitchen as only her natural hair braided in corn roll appeared, without her wig that she wears often.

The interesting aspect was that Jackie Appiah runs away after realizing that John Dumelo was filming her.

John Dumelo, however, was seen laughing at the actress, proving that he intentionally did so to tease Jackie.

Many a time, Jackie Appiah is seen wearing wig caps with make-up, making her look extremely elegant.

Unfortunately, the look that many of her fans are used to is not what was captured in the video by John Dumelo.

