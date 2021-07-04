Bodybuilder and serial Ghana's Strongest winner Damian Smith, popularly known as Shaka Zulu, has emerged as the Champion of Champions.

Shaka Zulu won the final of the Champion of Champions edition held at Eli Beach Resort on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Shaka Zulu defeated Ahmed Boakye, Prosper Dakora and Bright Appiah after rounds of gruelling competition.

He topped in many of the tasks including Truck Head Pull (weight 46,000kg), Giant Tyre Flip and Keg Toss to be adjudged the winner.

Ahmed Boakye who came into the final as reigning champion placed third while Prosper Dakora and Bright Appiah, aka SWAT, were second and fourth respectively.

Shaka Zulu took home a whopping cash amount, a brand new car and will be in South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.

