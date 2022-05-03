Damien Agyemang, the son of award-winning actress Jackie Appiah, recently stepped out for an event and shared some images on the gram

The photos and video show Damien going out in his mother's Maserati while dripping in expensive-looking clothing and jewelry

Damien's drip in the photos and video has stirred loads of praises from his followers on social media

Actress Jackie Appiah’s son, Damien Agyemang has taken to social media to show off some of the riches he lives with.

In his latest set of photos and a video, the teenager who rarely posts has flaunted an expensive vehicle and high fashion as he stepped out.

The video which has been sighted on his Instagram page shows Damien rocking a top and down outfit made in brown colour. He had a black waist bag and a pair of black Alexander McQueen shoes.

Jackie Appiah's son, Damie Agyemang, recently stepped out in style Photo source: @jackieappiah

Featuring prominently in Damien's style for the day were rings and a bracelet. While he had two rings on the right, he had one on the left with a bracelet as well. The rings looked like ones with diamonds on them.

The teenager sat on the black-coloured Maserati which belongs to his mother and has the actress' name as the customised licence plate.

Later, Damien took to the photo-sharing app to release more photos of his look in the earlier video. The photos gave a clearer and fuller view of the young man's outfit.

Damien's friends hail him

Damien's photos and video have got many of his followers admiring and praising him for his impressive sense of fashion.

sean.walter_ said:

"You want take all our girls ."

mira_kwarteng_ said:

"The best to ever do it."

_y.lord said:

"Never disappoint."

agb.boko said:

"Life of a DON‍♂️."

Jackie Appiah shows interior of her new mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Damien's mother had been spotted in a video showing the interior of her new house at Trasacco estate.

In the video, Jackie was welcoming her stylist into her home and the visitor sounded very impressed by what she saw.

Many social media users who have come across the video have been wowed and have showered praises on the actress.

