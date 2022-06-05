Beautiful actress Joselyn Dumas has released several photos showing maximum skin in a plunging outfit

The movie A-lister uploaded the photos on Instagram sporting a short black outfit that firmly held her curves and revealed her legs

Fans and followers were quick to head to the comment section of her post to compliment her unblemished beauty

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has delivered several Instagram photos flaunting maximum skin and her curves in a plunging outfit.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram account, the actress sported a dress by Shebybena, with a matching designer bag and heels.

Joselyn Dumas's flawless look was enhanced with makeup by Mimisglow. The actress looked charming, as seen in the images on social media.

Photos of Actress Joselyn Dumas. Source: Joselyn Dumas

Source: Instagram

The eye-catching photos have garnered massive reactions from personalities in the entertainment industry and fans alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Social media reactions

Tarinapatel said:

''Loving your look @joselyn_dumas.''

Patman220 commented:

''GOD knew what he was doing when he made you Queen…I’m in this airport heading to South Africa in amazement because I didn’t know you can still make me fall for you every time you slay.''

Fiifisey said:

''Noko beautiful JD.''

Kobbmenz commented:

''I want to come along.''

Joselyn Dumas Turns Heads With Minimal Makeup

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Joselyn Dumas glowed in a candid photo in which she showed off her natural hair and face with minimal makeup.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister, famed for her notable roles in award-winning movies and fashion qualities, flexed her confidence in the rare snap.

Unlike most of the images on her Instagram page, where she displays her classy fashion credentials, the actress had a minimal look in the new frame.

Joselyn Dumas Drops Photos

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Joselyn Dumas dazzled in photos she released on her social media handle.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what looked like an event.

She was seen wearing a red outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh