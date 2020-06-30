Rehan Staton is a former sanitation worker from Maryland in the United States

The native of Bowie has been admitted to Harvard Law School

Staton first graduated from the University of Maryland

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There is truth in the narrative that small beginnings should not be despised, and Rehan Staton from Maryland mirrors this truism.

Staton, who used to haul trash and clean dumpsters to make a living, has been accepted to Harvard Law School.

NBC Washington reports that Stalon lost his mom when he was only eight years old and his dad highhandedly raised him and his brother, Reggie.

Brilliant Student who Worked as Trash Collector and Cleaner Accepted to Harvard Law School. Photo credit: @Face2faceAFRICA/@MikeSington

Source: Twitter

The native of Bowie revealed that life has been very difficult as his father had to work three jobs to raise them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Stalon also had to work as a trash collector and a dumpster cleaner to support himself and his family.

From hauling trash and cleaning dumpsters, Stalon is now pursuing his dream of going to Harvard Law School.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland.

While attending the university, he still worked as a trash collector before going to class.

Despite the many challenges, a determined Stalon managed to graduate. He is now in Harvard Law School.

''The only reason I made it to where I’m at is because people helped me out of the kindness of their heart,'' Nbcwashington quoted Stalon.

As someone who struggled and is now realising his dreams of pursuing advanced education, he plans to give back by offering others free LSAT tutoring.

Man Becomes Principal of School he Once Worked in as Cleaner

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man who worked as a janitor in different schools has worked his way up to become the new principal of a school he used to clean.

Denver Public Schools custodian, Michael Atkins, worked his way up from janitor to his new role as principal. He attributes part of his success to how he approached his first full-time job cleaning schools.

''I took pride in the bathrooms I cleaned. I took pride in the rooms that I vacuumed,'' says Atkins.

Atkins credits his transition from cleaning the hallways to teaching to his second-grade teacher whom he ran into on the job.

He said the teacher helped build a special relationship with him at age seven and helped him get a job in the classroom as a paraprofessional teacher.

Source: YEN.com.gh