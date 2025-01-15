Oboy Siki, one of the colleagues close to C Confion, has broken his silence on the rumours about the late actor's cause of death

Oboy Siki shared his account of C Confion's rumoured past relationship, which led to his death, in a recent interview

His account comes after reports that the whistle-blower who first talked about the curse had been arrested

C Confion's funeral on January 11 in Kumasi has given rise to several rumours about what could have led to the actor's mysterious death.

The 28-year-old actor had a long-existing health condition which affected his leg and left him with a serious cough.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on December 20 after his condition worsened, causing him to be hospitalised.

Several videos of the actor struggling on set while acting with his cough popped up on social media spreading along with rumours that he was cursed.

In a recent interview, Oboy Siki, one of the renowned faces in Kumawood, addressed the fast-spreading rumours. An individual who first talked about the relationship and curse has reportedly been jailed.

According to Oboy Siki, C Confion had a romantic relationship with a woman who was cheating on her fiance based abroad.

"They spent some money the lady received from her husband. A curse was laid on the lady, causing her death. The curse also affected C Confion, but probably did not know."

Oboy Siki said it was unclear whether C Confion tried redeeming himself from the curse's ramifications. He established that the young actor died the next day after he and his team members learned about the curse.

Several people close to C Confion, including his mum, have spoken about the actor's decision to keep the condition to himself and among a number of close-circuited friends.

Oboy Siki's account of C Confion's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oboy Siki's side of the story.

Akosua Agyeiwaa🇩🇪✈️🙏 said:

"You guys should stop these interviews for the boy to rest in peace plssss😭😥😌."

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu wrote:

"Can't ackah camp speak to Oboy siki . then dey should arrest oboy too. because this is de exact thing ogyam."

Listowel remarked:

"You got Ogyam arrested last night for saying this, so what’s the lie in what he said. Who y’all deceiving?"

Vim Crater 1 shared:

"So what’s wrong about what Ogyam was talking about for you guys pretend to get him arrested."

GHOSTING 👻 reacted:

"Ah then what ogyam said is similar 😒."

Kaakyire 🫶❤️Abenarh🦋🤍 commented:

"Why don’t you guys let C.Confion rest in perfect peace koraa aaaarhhh ,u peoples why."

Tommy Lee added:

"Why do Kumasi actors like granting unnecessary interviews Jons."

C Confion's mum shares her dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's mum had talked about a dream she had about her son's life-threatening condition before he passed.

The woman said she saw that her son was sick, yet the actor denied it and brushed it off when she approached him.

Per her account, the 28-year-old Kumawood star, who is her first son, died a week after her dream.

