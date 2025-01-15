Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla engaged in a dance battle with Date Rush host Giovani Caleb

In the video, the Media General broadcaster failed to dance to the rhythm of Stonebwoy's Shine song, which was used for the challenge

The video got many people laughing hard at Giovani's dance moves, while others applauded Stonebwoy's kids' energy and correct dance steps

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla were involved in a dance battle with media personality Giovani Caleb.

Stonebwoy's kids and Giovani Caleb engaged in the Shine dance battle. Image Credit: @jidulaxii, @janam.ljr and @giovani.caleb

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's kids and Giovani in a dance battle

L Janam and Catherine-Jidula engaged in a dance battle using their father's trending song from his newly released album Up & Running6, Shine.

The battle was between Date Rush host, Giovani Caleb, who tried to prove that he could do the Shine dance challenge better than Stonebwoy's kids.

The memorable moment was captured at Catherine-Jidula's 7th birthday party, which was attended by close friends and family.

The exciting moment took place at Stonebwoy's plush mansion in the pool area and outdoor section.

Reactions to the dance battle

Many people reacted to the Instagram post shared on the Instagram feeds of L Janam, Catherine-Jidula, and Giovani Caleb.

Giovani's dance moves were criticised, with many people noting that he was not good at dancing and should not have even joined the dance challenge.

Others applauded Stonebwoy's kids for their incredible energy and right steps to the Shine dance challenge.

incrediblezigi said:

"Movessssssssssss😂😂🔥🔥😃😃😃😃."

giovani.caleb said:

"😂 oh but it felt better in person ooo or my ears playing tricks on me. See foot work! Alaaaa."

coco_eddie7 said:

"CJ dnt waste time on your Uncle Giovani 😮he dances to his own rhythms, not the one playing at the background 😂😂."

caesar_sandie said:

"Seeing Giovanni alone erh 😂😂."

sophiasoofire said:

"CJ getting tall!! 😍😍🔥🔥👑✨."

thesalma6460 said:

"Janam took after daddy he dey try Sha 😂😍."

Stonebwoy's kids visit McBrown's lounge

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's kids visited actress Nana Ama McBrown's kids' lounge, Kids Lounge by McBrown, in East Legon for a fun time.

In a video posted on their Instagram pages, Catherine-Jidula and L Janam get their hairdos at a plush salon and barbershop inside the kids' lounge before going to the outdoor section to ride scooters and play on the swing.

The video garnered heartwarming reactions from social media users who admired the fan time they had at McBrown's kid's lounge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh