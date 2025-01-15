A video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his success abroad has surfaced on social media, particularly TikTok

In the video, the young man, known as Albert Anum disclosed that he had obtained his Canadian Permanent Residency

With the Canadian PR in hand, Albert Anum could access many of the opportunities available to citizens of his country of residence

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Albert Anum, has taken to social media to celebrate after achieving a major feat in his journey abroad to seek a better life.

This comes after the young Ghanaian man obtained his Canadian Permanent Residency (PR), the permission to live and work in the North American country.

In a TikTok video, Albert Anum explained that he secured the Canadian PR after five years of hustling abroad for greener pastures.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows a Canada-based Ghanaian man in an ecstatic mood, celebrating the opportunity to fully establish himself in the country.

"After five years in Canada, I finally have my PR." he wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Securing the Canadian PR is a major boost to the Ghanaian's quest to make it abroad after leaving the shores of Ghana in search of better opportunities.

He would now have access to more opportunities and considering that he is young, Albert Anum could decide to further his studies, if he is not already in school.

Also considering that he had been away from home for five years, the young man may want to visit his parents and other relatives in Ghana, having secured the legal permit to permanently live in Canada.

Canadian Permanent Residency

The Canadian Permanent Residency is a status granted to immigrants to live permanently in Canada.

Holders of the Canadian PR enjoy many of the same rights as citizens in the country.

For instance, they can access public schools, universities and healthcare for themselves and their families.

Aside from the above, Canadian PR holders can also apply for citizenship status.

Netizens congratulate Albert Anum

After Albert Anum shared his success story on social media, some netizens who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@omoyelesuccess said:

"May what you want come to pass."

@demigod also said:

"So how were you traveling to London and USA all this while."

@ALBERT ANUM replied:

"You can check those videos well."

@Dorothy Cornelius commented:

"Yassss!!! I tap into this blessing."

Ghanaian secures PR and American Green Card

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man had secured legal permits to live and work in two North American countries.

Opabene, as he was identified on TikTok, disclosed that he holds a Canadian Permanent Residency and a US Green Card.

These two documents grant him the right to live and work in either of the countries permanently.

He could also apply to be a citizen in either of the two countries or both and be equally entitled to any opportunity available.

