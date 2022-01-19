The old man who is known as Isaac said he did not get the chance to go to school while growing up

According to Isaac, his family was very poor they could not afford to pay his school fees

The man who is the oldest student in the school says he hopes his passion for education will inspire young boys and girls

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Age is just but a number, goes an old adage that most people have used severally while trying to achieve their lifelong dreams.

Isaac is in Grade III. Photo: YouTube/Afrimax.

Source: Facebook

Education for a brighter future

Many people, be it young or old have gone ahead to do great things despite their different ages.

This, a 71-year-old man from Congo recently brought to life after going back to school to continue with education.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The old man, who goes by Isaac through a recent interview with Afrimax disclosed that he went back to school because he missed many classes when growing up.

According to Isaac, he was not able to go to school because his family was living in poverty and could not afford his school fees.

Poverty-stricken family

Isaac revealed that he could also not go to school because his family lived very far away from school.

''After becoming a veteran, most of my friends and neighbours were graduates so I thought, in order to survive in future, I needed to get some skills. I went back to school for the sake of a better future," Isaac said.

Isaac disclosed that he shares a class with some children who do not discourage him from going back to school despite his old age.

Isaac said he hopes his story inspires young boys and girls. Photo: Elimu.org.

Source: UGC

Great classmates

The old man is actually the oldest student in his school and is loved by fellow students specifically his classmates who affectionally call him grandpa.

Wrapping up the interview, Isaac said he hopes that his persistence in education can set a good example for both young boys and girls.

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a proud daughter took to social media to narrate her hardworking mother's journey to bagging a second-class upper degree in sociology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a post on LinkedIn, Elsie Appeadu shared that her mother finally decided to fulfill her dream of someday attaining a university degree and she took the necessary steps towards it.

Elsie recounted that her mother, who is now in her 60's, prior to acquiring a degree in sociology had only a high school certificate with which she applied for a job in the banking sector and got employed.

Source: YEN.com.gh