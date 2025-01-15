Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has impressed fashion lovers with her flamboyant outfit to a church program

Piesie Esther wore a stylish African print dress and matching green open-toed block heels to perform at the event

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's high fashion sense and flawless makeup to the program

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther is one of the award-winning female singers who rocks African print gowns to events.

The style icon graced the 15 years of thanksgiving service of Prophet Joseph Atarah in a custom-made gown, attracting reactions.

Piesie Esther slays in an African print dress to perform at a church program. Photo credit: @piesiesther.

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther performed in an attention-drawing corseted gown with giant sleeves at the well-attended gospel event.

The Wayε me Yie hitmaker looked spectacular in a short-coloured shoulder length bob hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Piesie Esther accessorised her outfit to the event with a gold jewellery set and green open-toed strappy sandals.

Piesie Esther rocks an African print dress

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's terrific look at the Prophet Joseph Atarah's event at the Believers Grace Crown Ministry International.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

maakosua_broni stated:

"Piesie to the whole waise 🔥🔥🔥."

globaladusafowah stated:

"This is beautiful, The dress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

angiebamfo stated:

"The way you smile koraa na ekume no@ piesieesther 😍❤️😍."

maakosua_broni stated:

"Beautiful Piesie 🔥 the appearance mu Hemaa."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"Sweet and nice woman."

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

"This woman is looking soo fine nyame nsa ano ndwuma no bi bie S3 wofa nyame aa na wafa ade nyinaa."

Watch the video below:

Piesie Esther rocks a classy black dress

Piesie Esther looked radiant in a black three-quarter dress to perform at Kwame Asare Obeng, MP for Gomoa Central's Thanksgiving dinner before the 2025 presidential inauguration.

The gospel musician looked splendid in a frontal lace blonde bob hairstyle and heavy makeup as she entertained the celebrity guests at the event.

She accessorised her look with an expensive pearly necklace and a fashionable ring to complete her stylish look.

Watch the video below:

Piesie Esther slays in a white dress

Piesie Esther also ushered her followers into the New Year with an inspirational message. The beauty goddess looked angelic in a white dress and heavy makeup.

She shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"Happy New Year, beloved family and fans! As we step into this new chapter, I pray that the grace and favor of the Almighty will go ahead of us."

She prayed for renewed hope, abundant blessings, and divine breakthroughs in the lives of her followers.

"Let us continue to trust in God’s unfailing promises, knowing that He who began a good work in us will bring it to completion."

Piesie Esther also thanked her fans for their love and support.

"Together, let us press forward in faith, worship, and purpose. Wishing you a year filled with peace, joy, turn around and testimonies. God bless you all abundantly."

Check out the photos below:

Piesie Esther talks about wearing tight clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian style influencer Piesie Esther opening up about wearing a corseted gown.

The gospel artist publicly stated that she felt uncomfortable in tight dresses, particularly during performances.

Some social media users commented on Piesie Esther's trending video on Instagram about the outfits she likes to wear.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh