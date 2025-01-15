A video of a young lady showing off a beautifully furnished hostel room at the KNUST campus has generated reactions online

The young lady opened up on the facilities available, adding that three-in-a-room student accommodation costs GH¢7,000 each

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's remarks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady left many Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students, particularly the freshers, drooling after she shared her remarks about a hostel she got the chance to inspect.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the young lady @mellon.abrampa looking excited as she walked into the spacious, fully furnished room for a quick tour.

A young lady delights after she inspects a hostel room allocated for KNUST students. Photo credit: @mellon.abrampa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady first expressed delight that the spacious room would house three students as it had three medium-sized beds coupled with wardrobes where each person would keep their clothes.

The hostel room also had an air conditioner and a ceiling fan to give its occupants the relaxed atmosphere they craved.

The young lady moved to the washroom, where she expressed delight over how nice the place looked and noted that the tap water flowed.

She concluded that the hostel was just a five-minute drive from the main university campus and that it cost GH¢7,000 for a student to be housed in such a room.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to KNUST's hostel fees

Social media users who commented on the video were left in awe with many wondering if there was a chance they could get a room in that hostel.

ameyaw543 commented:

"Will I still pay for light bills or and it’s for how many years or semester."

Don OBKING asked:

"7k no per head anaa s3 we share and sleep."

Bennca stated:

"Is it the one around frontline court?"

Anointilla added:

"It's worth the price The kitchen is a shared one with free gas. Beautiful."

itz added:

"Please Why are the tables toghether..skme people just prefer a little space when srudying. Just a friendly advice from a hosfel administrator."

Mornstar wrote:

"Every hostel in KNUST is 5mins walk away from hostel…. Go to splendor hostel and walk to ksb and see."

Pain added:

"Very cheap unlike what legon makes us pay for much much lesser."

Avee toast added:

"The things you mentioned are part of the package so nothing is free.. be honest."

Favor added:

"Who will pay the electricity bill since one person is paying 7k."

Biom Gh reacted:

"Please if i want to bring my girl will my room mates go out?"

Man paired with three ladies as roommates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year KNUST student was left stranded after finding his potential roommates.

This comes after he realised that the computerised room allocation system had paired her with three ladies in one room.

Netizens who reacted to his concerns urged him to reach out to the hall authorities and get the issues resolved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh