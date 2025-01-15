Ghanaian actor Lil Win has opened up about his huge aspirations for A Country Called Ghana, which were cut short due to his fatal accident

The actor shared his regrets in a recent interview, recounting how the accident affected his fortunes

Despite the setback, the renowned Kumawood star is ready to usher in the next steps for the movie

Ghanaian filmmaker Lil Win has shed light on how his life-threatening accident affected his carer and his new film A Country Called Ghana.

Last year, the actor crashed his customised Mercedes while en route to a promotional interview for the film released last year.

The accident led to the death of a three-year-old boy, plunging him into an abyss of legal woes.

The negative PR from his accident affected the movie's traction, forcing him to hold on to some premiere events.

In a recent interview, Lil Win established that he was on his way to becoming a billionaire when the accident occurred.

Speaking to Zionfelix, Lil Win shared his regrets but admitted that the accident was God sent to teach him certain important life lessons.

"Only the Accra premiere made waves across nations. In Kumasi, we didn't finish. But the movie still got several global awards. Next month, the film will be in cinemas across Nigeria. Imagine if God never sent the accident my way; I would have been a billionaire."

Despite the setback Lil Win emphasised that he did not lose and would have still been the biggest winner even if the movie doesn't sell out in the cinemas.

Lil Win shares next steps

At the moment, Lil Win is in court over the death of his accident victim. He was arrested on June 3, last year and charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

He has been granted a 50k bail with two sureties by the Asokroe Mapong District Cout. In his recent interview, Lil Win shared his next plans after canceling his plans for the movie

"I want the court case to die down so I can restart plans for other cities, including Sunayi, Cape Coast, and Takoradi.

Fans react to Lil Win's claim

Lil Win offers to settle accident victim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the three-year-old victim of Lil Win's fatal accident had intensified their call for justice.

According to Gossips24TV, Lil Win offered money and a brand new car to replace the mangled one affected by the accident.

The late young boy's family family didn't respond to the claims about Lil Win's offer as the court case lingers.

Source: YEN.com.gh