Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has reportedly been shot by some unknown assailants, according to his colleague, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady.

The journalist is reportedly on admission to a hospital and receiving treatment. Initial reports indicated that the Kofi TV YouTube channel owner had reportedly been hit in the eye with a bullet and was in a serious condition.

However, in a subsequent interaction with a netizen, Vim Lady clarified that Kofi Adoma Nwanwani had sustained gunshot wounds in another part of his body but was recovering well in the hospital. The details surrounding the unfortunate incident are still unknown.

Kofi Adoma recently shared a Facebook video of a recent trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which many speculations indicate was the place where the shooting incident took place.

In the social media post, Vim Lady expressed heartfelt prayers and concern for the well-being of her former colleague after hearing the news and said that she was praying for his speedy recovery.

She wrote:

"Yesu, Kofi, I'm praying for your full recovery and healing. Kofi Adomah, I have been panicking since hearing the news that you were shot in the eye. May the Lord work overtime on you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

The incident marks the second time Kofi Adoma has been the target of a gun attack. The journalist was attacked by some unknown persons on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.

Kofi Adoma, who was working as the Head of News at Angel Broadcasting Network at the time, was reportedly attacked by individuals who were riding on a motorbike. The assailants allegedly attempted to stab him with sharp objects before trying to set him ablaze.

The Ghana Police Service launched an investigation, but the case's outcome remains unknown.

Below is Vim Lady's social media post:

Kofi Adoma's alleged shooting incident stirs reactions

The news of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's alleged shooting has sparked an outpour of support and prayers from fans, colleagues, and followers of the seasoned journalist. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Gambo Phillsmurphy commented:

"May God grant him a speedy recovery🙏."

Bernice Otoo said:

"How? Please heal him in Jesus Mighty name, Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

Obotantim Kwasi Oppong commented:

"Sister Afia, please tell Bra kofi to relocate immediately. He's been discharged from the hospital because his life matters most to some of us. Wish him a speedy recovery. Thank you 🙏."

John Gameli Galley said:

"To be a great journalist in this country is not a joke thing, people will hate you for nothing all because you speak against their party. God will never have mercy on this per who did this."

William Ofori Berfi commented:

"The recent attacks on Kofi are devastating. I wonder what these people want from him. Can they relocate to Europe or America somewhere? May he be safe."

