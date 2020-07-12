2 5 -year-old Ghanaian Comedienne, Maame Esi Forson, has successfully built herself a mansion worth GH₵600,000

5 She runs a massive restaurant business, a taxi venture and also has 25 plots of land that are ready for any future firms

Maame Esi is also popular for her comedy skits which actually got her famous when she first started out

Maame Esi Forson, a popular Ghanaian Comedienne who is also an award-winning actress has recounted how she was able to build a GH₵600,000 worth mansion from her own hard work.

The beautiful, young and successful actress revealed this in a video interview with ZionFelix at his newly-built studio sighted by YEN.com.gh.

According to Maame Esi, her breakthrough came from being able to cook very well which got her a partnership with a businessman who linked her to many companies that she has been serving.

See video below:

How she started becoming famous

Prior to the restaurant business, Maame Esi had always been known for her skits which have been highly entertaining and were able to push her to fame.

In addition to all of this, the young actress indicates she also runs a taxi business and currently has 10 cars that work for her.

Speaking about her future plans, Maame Esi wants to go into animal farming to specifically rear grasscutter. To complement that, she owns 25 plots of land for possible future businesses.

Maame Esi Forson

Source: UGC

