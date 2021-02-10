Rosemary Ayelazuno Achentisa, a stunning young lady who comes from a small village with limited resources in the Upper East Region has graduated from the University of Ghana

The lady bagged first class in Geography and Resource Development with Archaeology

Rosemary indicates that her journey was a tough one as she failed time and again but kept pushing on

A beautiful young lady identified as Rosemary Ayelazuno Achentisa has risen from a humble beginning to achieve great success that is being admired by all and sundry on social media.

Sharing her story in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rosemary revealed that she hailed from Mirigu, located in the Kassena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region of Ghana with very limited resources.

With relentlessness and hard work, she has been able to attend and successfully graduate from the University of Ghana with first class in Geography and Resource Development with Archaeology.

Interestingly, Rosemary also indicated that this journey was not as smooth or straightforward as it may appear on the surface because she failed time and again.

"Coming from a village in the Upper East Region of Ghana where there are limited resources I must say God has been faithful. Many times I failed but that did not deter me from moving forward and attaining my goal," she said.

After coming this far, Rosemary hopes that this marks the beginning of many greater heights she wishes to attain in her life.

