A Ghanaian prophet is advocating for a name change for Ghana, stating that its current name has accounted for its woes

Prophet Moses Bennisan noted in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that Ghana is not the name God gave the country

He proposed that a national day of prayer should be set aside for prayers for Ghana if authorities are not ready to change the name

A Ghanaian prophet, Moses Bennisan, has called for a change of the country's name from Ghana to Gold Coast.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of the Family Altar Ministry noted that Ghana's name has contributed largely to its woes, emphasising that the country must adopt its old name.

"God told me that the name Ghana is not his name for this country. The name that God gave to this country is Gold Coast. Gold Coast means that we have gold and the country is positioned at the coast. So the coast describes location, and the gold describes resources.

"This is how God wanted this nation to be marketed to the world because Ghana is not just a small country, it's God's own country. Nevertheless, when we gained independence, our forefathers, have changed the name to Ghana."

How Gold Coast became Ghana

Before gaining independence in 1957, Ghana was originally known as the Gold Coast, a name given by European traders due to its vast gold deposits.

As the country moved toward independence, nationalist leaders, led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, sought a new name and chose Ghana, inspired by the ancient Ghana Empire.

The name Ghana is believed to mean "Warrior King" or "Strong Warrior" in the Soninke language. Although the Ghana Empire was not geographically located within modern-day Ghana, its historical significance in wealth, trade, and influence made it a fitting symbol of strength, resilience, and African heritage.

Ghana gains Independence on March 6, 1957, and changes its name

Prophet Bennisan on why Ghana's name should be changed

He explained that Ghana's name which means warrior is the basis for the economic hardships experienced in the country.

"What's the meaning of Ghana? A warrior. You see, when you are talking about war, people who fight wars don't normally have time to make accomplishments. Their victories are only in winning wars and battles, but winning wars and battles doesn't bring progress or achievement.

"All the countries that are at war, do you see any progress? No. Why? Because when you are fighting battles, you don't have the time to work on your visions and your ambitions. You are always seeing how to combat the enemy, the forces, etc. So the name really has an implication," he indicated.

See the post below:

