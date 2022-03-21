A BBC worker has recently announced her promotion from the newsroom to a senior position

In her post, Kamilah Mclnnis revealed that at the age of 28, she has landed the senior journalist role she had hoped to achieve at 30 years

Many who saw her announcement took to the comments section to congratulate her and wish for the very best for her

An overjoyed young woman by the name of Kamilah Mclnnis has recently resorted to social media to celebrate her recent win with netizens.

Her LinkedIn post revealed that she got promoted from the BBC Newsroom to a senior journalist responsible for producing the BBC Xtra podcast.

Kamilah posing for the camera Photo credit: Kamilah Mclnnis/LinkedIn

Kamilah shared that she saw herself taking up the role at the age of 30 but thankfully achieved it two years earlier.

"If You Don’t Know. My aim was to become a Senior Journalist by 30 and I’ve now done it at 28! "

She shared that her first assignment in the role was the coverage of black students trapped in Ukraine.

"I started last week and am particularly proud of the first episode I helped to shape and create, which focused on Black students trapped in Ukraine. Through our research, we also discovered why so many foreign students were prevented from getting out of Ukraine in the lead up to the Russian invasion."

Netizens who saw Kamilah's post did not hesitate to congratulate her on the feat.

A few of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Caroline S. Asante commented:

Congratulations!!! Kamilah McInnis BBC is finally moving with the times in terms of black female radio presenters being given the opportunities to make programming decisions and to be more at the forefront. I remember starting at BBC Radio 3, in 2002, as the first black radio presenter there ever, wondering on another floor at BH preparing for my show only to be asked, if I was looking for the broom closet. Mostly cleaners and security guards were the people of colour working at night. Many of these stories don’t make it to posts. Looking forward to hearing and seeing more of you

Kristine Mills replied:

Incredible. Love to read about such focus and dedication. Hard work pays off!!!

Daniel Genas wrote:

Amazing congratulations. Continue to smash your goals.

From Bethany Dempsey:

That is such a huge achievement. You must be so proud of yourself. Congratulations.

Vanessa P. commented:

Amazing! Congratulations and loving the new headshot!

