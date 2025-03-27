A picture showing some Muslims in Takoradi, Western Region, saying their Eid al-Fitr prayers on the premises of a church has gone viral

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Takoradi allowed the Muslims to say their prayers on their premises without any upheavals

The picture, which was shared on social media, has got many talking and sharing more evidence of religious tolerance in Ghana

An image of Muslims and Christians coexisting harmoniously in Takoradi, Western Region, has got several Ghanaians praising the peaceful nature of religious people.

The image came after a Christian on social media asked for images that depict religious tolerance.

In a post on X, @JesvinGeo asked for proof of Muslims coexisting with people of other religions.

“Show me a single country where Muslims coexist harmoniously with followers of other religions?”

Responding to the post, @FelixRomark shared an image of Muslims saying their Eid prayers on the compound of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints premises in Takoradi.

“These are Muslims in Ghana celebrating Eid al-Fitr festival at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Takoradi.”

Ghana is a secular state. According to the 2021 census, Christianity is the largest religion with 71.3% of the population belonging to various Christian denominations. Islam is practised by 19.9% of the total population.

Ghanaians celebrate religious tolerance in Ghana

Many people who saw the post confirmed @FelixRomark’s post. Some even added video evidence of Muslims dancing to Christian music to show how much the two groups love each other.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @FelixRomark on X. Read them below:

@Israel_Sky17 said:

“This is good. Is great to have such love among us.”

@isaacvysions wrote:

“Latter Day Saints we accept everybody 💕 visitors are always welcome.”

@ARAstoregh said:

“In Ghana, religious tolerance is enviable. This can be attributed to the Senior high school model in our country. Kudos to our founding father, Kwame Nkrumah 🙏.”

@aemmanuel620 wrote:

“What's wrong with that, my bro? Don't be too myopic. Is there any law that bars our Muslim brothers from coming to us or going to them? Aren't we staying in the same rented houses with them?”

@dettaman9 said:

“Ohh e get one church front wey Muslims dey use pray every Friday for Nima. Ghana dier plenty of those things dey.”

@BrendaB44971981 wrote:

“As a Christian, all I'm interested in now is the sala meat.”

@snehcfc said:

“In my part of Tamale, Muslims and Christians both coexist. We live together and celebrate Eid and Christmas together. You can’t differentiate between a Christian and a Muslim until it’s time for prayers.”

Christian lady marries Muslim man

YEN.com.gh reported that a Christian lady who married a Muslim man took to social media to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

In a video, the lady shaded critics who claimed the marriage won't last.

Netizens who saw the post were proud and extended their heartfelt congratulations to the interfaith couple.

