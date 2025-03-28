The Ghana Education Service has announced a new reopening date for single-track Senior High Schools

The Ghana Education Service postponed the reopening date for single-track Senior High Schools.

These schools will now reopen on April 23, 2025, instead of March 29, 2025.

3News reported that the date change was communicated in an official Ghana Education Service circular.

The circular was addressed to all regional education directors. School heads are to inform parents, guardians, and students about the adjustment.

The upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday on March 30 and 31 initially led to a shift to April 1.

Following further assessment, Ghana Education Service extended the date to April 23 to ensure a smooth academic schedule.

