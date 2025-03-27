Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay has spoken for the first time after her ex-husband and Nigerian musician 2Baba announced their divorce

In a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, Annie thanked her family and everyone else for rallying behind her

Many people filled the comment section with excitement upon her return, while others left encouraging words

Nigerian actress and reality TV star Annie Uwana Macaulay has issued her first statement after her ex-husband and Nigerian musician 2Baba announced their divorce in January 2025 and a new partner.

Annie Macaulay speaks after divorce

After clearing her Instagram feed upon her return to social media after her ex-husband announced their divorce and introduced a new partner, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State lawmaker, Annie has spoken.

On her first post on her Instagram page dated March 27, 2025, Annie posted a picture of flowers with a thank you on the price tag.

In the caption, she thanked her family, friends and all those who came through for her during those challenging moments.

"To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God Bless you for the outpouring of love.

The Young Famous and African reality TV star noted that she appreciated all the support and did not take any of it for granted.

"I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favor. God Bless You All."

In the caption of the same post on her Instagram page, Annie reintroduced herself as Annie Uwana Macaulay as she dropped the Idibia surname, which belonged to her ex-husband, 2Baba, born Innocent Ujah Idibia.

"Lots of LOVE. Annie Uwana Macaulay."

Annie drops a thank-you message

Reactions to Annie's thank you message

Many Nigerian actresses, Annie's Young, Famous and African cast members, and several other supporters thronged to the comment section to wish her well and to offer prayers as she deals with a challenging phase in her life.

Others also noticed that Annie had dropped the Idibia surname, which is the surname of her ex-husband, Innocent Ujah Idibia.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Annie's thank-you message:

iyaboojofespris said:

"God's gat you my darling 🙏 ❤️."

luismunana said:

"You are loved . Don’t you forget that ❤️🙌🏽."

its.priscy said:

"Welcome back queen❤️."

queenmercyatang said:

"Welcome back sis, sending you so much love😍❤️❤️❤️🫂."

lady.thee said:

"20 thousand comments in 2 hours… when Nigerians want to stand with you… they’ll stand out 👏🏻Sending you loads of love ❤️."

realmrdanoc said:

"She forgot to rename the instagram handle and instagram name."

apronia_shiimi said:

"While 2Face’s choices are disappointing, they do not diminish your value. It is heartbreaking seeing 2Face move on so quickly, seemingly oblivious to the pain he's caused, but please know that his actions do not define your worth. You gave him your heart, and it’s sad to see how he took that for granted. It is well, Mama. The Lord will restore everything you've lost. Remember, this is not the end of your story; it’s merely a stepping stone to a brighter future filled with love that truly respects you. You are a remarkable woman with so much to offer. Keep believing in yourself and your dreams. The best is yet to come. Love and Light, Mama. ❤️🥰."

2Baba introduces a new partner

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Nigerian singer 2Baba unveiled a new woman in his life just weeks after parting ways with his longtime wife, Annie Idibia.

The African Queen hitmaker introduced Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State lawmaker, as his new lover, fueling widespread speculation.

In a recent video, 2Baba confirmed his relationship with Natasha while also addressing the breakdown of his marriage with Annie.

His announcement sparked a wave of reactions, with fans and social media users weighing in on his new relationship with Natasha and his past marriage to Annie.

