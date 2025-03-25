Global site navigation

Richard Nii Armah Quaye: Ghanaian Seer Drops Prophecy About Founder Of Bills Credit, Video Trends
People

Richard Nii Armah Quaye: Ghanaian Seer Drops Prophecy About Founder Of Bills Credit, Video Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 3 min read
  • A video of a Ghanaian seer prophesying about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has got tongues wagging online
  • The controversial man of God in his prophecy said he saw handcuffs and urged the business mogul to take steps to avert disaster
  • Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Karma President

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President has stirred controversy after a prophetic declaration he made about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye surfaced online.

This comes after he prophesied doom about the business mogul and founder of Bills Micro Credit.

Richard Armah Quaye, Karma President, The Seer, Prophecy, 4O Years, Ghana
The Karma President prophesies doom about Richard Armah Quaye in trending video. Photo credit: @The Karma President/Facebook, Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook
Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Karma President who was speaking on an online radio show said he had a vision that Richard Armah Quaye was in trouble.

Delving into detail, Karma President in his prophecy about Richard Armah Quaye said he saw handcuffs and a casket.

Read also

Richard Quaye unbothered by GRA probe, drops new photo on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He then urged the business mogul to act swiftly to avert disaster adding that failure to heed his advice would spell doom for Richard Armah Quaye as he would experience severe pain.

"In the spiritual realm, I saw handcuffs following him. If the young man fails to act towards it he would go through pains and tears. The things he had worked hard for would go in vain. He is a very successful businessman in Accra but bad news is heading his path and we do not want that."

He indicated in the caption of the video that the doom prophecy about Richard Armah Quaye was made on March 26, 2024.

GRA values Richard Armah Quaye at GH¢30 million

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has meanwhile said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is valued at around GH¢30 million.

Richard Armah Quaye, Karma President, Ghana, Prophesy, Bills Credit
A Ghanaian seer has prophesied doom about Bills Credit founder. Photo credit: @Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook
Source: Facebook

This comes after a preliminary tax assessment was done by the GRA in the wake of unpaid personal income tax.

Read also

Abeiku Santana praises John Mahama for his appointment, tells his NPP family members to join NDC

Quaye had also been claiming immense wealth in interviews ahead of the party.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Karma President's Prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy by the Karma President.

Amma lena wrote

"Always negative prophecy.... how do you think he got on top of the ladder...he is fully protected. Buzz off"

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"The doom prophecy about Richard Quaye will not come to pass. This is becoming too much. Nothing bad will happen to him"

@GOLDEN MUM wrote:

"May the good lord protect you BRO RICHARD NII ARMAH QUAYE🙏🙏🙏AMEN."

Amma Lena stated:

"Always negative prophecy.... how do you think he got on top of the ladder...he is fully protected. Buzz off."

usermzAbu reacted:

"You people have started again ahhhh stop it."

Maurice Ampaw criticises Richard Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has criticised Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for his extravagant 40th birthday celebration.

Read also

Legendary reggae musician Gramps Morgan laments probe into Richard Nii Quaye by GRA

Speaking on his programme, Mmra ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Movement TV, the famous lawyer noted that the Bills Mirco Credit founder's birthday celebration event was too extravagant.

He worried that Richard Armah Quaye's actions might negatively impact him someday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: