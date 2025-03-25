A video of a Ghanaian seer prophesying about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has got tongues wagging online

The controversial man of God in his prophecy said he saw handcuffs and urged the business mogul to take steps to avert disaster

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Karma President

Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President has stirred controversy after a prophetic declaration he made about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye surfaced online.

This comes after he prophesied doom about the business mogul and founder of Bills Micro Credit.

The Karma President prophesies doom about Richard Armah Quaye in trending video. Photo credit: @The Karma President/Facebook, Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Karma President who was speaking on an online radio show said he had a vision that Richard Armah Quaye was in trouble.

Delving into detail, Karma President in his prophecy about Richard Armah Quaye said he saw handcuffs and a casket.

He then urged the business mogul to act swiftly to avert disaster adding that failure to heed his advice would spell doom for Richard Armah Quaye as he would experience severe pain.

"In the spiritual realm, I saw handcuffs following him. If the young man fails to act towards it he would go through pains and tears. The things he had worked hard for would go in vain. He is a very successful businessman in Accra but bad news is heading his path and we do not want that."

He indicated in the caption of the video that the doom prophecy about Richard Armah Quaye was made on March 26, 2024.

GRA values Richard Armah Quaye at GH¢30 million

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has meanwhile said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is valued at around GH¢30 million.

A Ghanaian seer has prophesied doom about Bills Credit founder. Photo credit: @Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook

This comes after a preliminary tax assessment was done by the GRA in the wake of unpaid personal income tax.

Quaye had also been claiming immense wealth in interviews ahead of the party.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Karma President's Prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy by the Karma President.

Amma lena wrote

"Always negative prophecy.... how do you think he got on top of the ladder...he is fully protected. Buzz off"

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"The doom prophecy about Richard Quaye will not come to pass. This is becoming too much. Nothing bad will happen to him"

@GOLDEN MUM wrote:

"May the good lord protect you BRO RICHARD NII ARMAH QUAYE🙏🙏🙏AMEN."

usermzAbu reacted:

"You people have started again ahhhh stop it."

Maurice Ampaw criticises Richard Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has criticised Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for his extravagant 40th birthday celebration.

Speaking on his programme, Mmra ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Movement TV, the famous lawyer noted that the Bills Mirco Credit founder's birthday celebration event was too extravagant.

He worried that Richard Armah Quaye's actions might negatively impact him someday.

