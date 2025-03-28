American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, got many people criticising her DJing skills when she shared a video on her social media page

In the video, she played two top-charting globally trending songs from American rappers Teddy Swims and Doechii

Many people advised her to enrol in a DJ school to improve upon her skills since they were not impressed with the skills she displayed in the video

Talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, opened herself up to criticisms when she shared a video of herself flaunting her DJing skills on social media.

Ghanaians criticise DJ Switch's DJing skills.

DJ Switch's DJ skills

DJ Switch took to her X account to share a video of her DJing two songs from foreign musicians. In the caption of the post on X, she noted that the songs were the currently trending ones.

The first song she chose was The Door by American singer-songwriter and rapper Teddy Swims, and the second song was Anxiety by American rapper Doechii.

The winner of Tv3 Network's Ghana's Most Talented Kids in 2017 bragged about her DJing skills, noting that she was doing exceptionally well.

"Trending Tune Right Now and I be killing It #vibejam #dolar"

In a quest to interact with her fans, DJ Switch asked in the comments where her fans were watching the video from.

"Where are You Watching from? #OpeningDay"

Reactions to DJ Switch's DJing skills

Many people in the comment section were not pleased with DJ Switch's DJing skills after watching the entire 1 minute and 32 seconds video.

Her concerned followers, who wanted the best for her, dropped videos from other experienced DJs from around the world who got the crowd excited with their incredible music transitions.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on DJ Switch's DJing in the video:

@Demon_Violence said:

"Go for classes, the world is changing maame🥱."

@NUFUO_MU_IGP1 said:

"As I hear the kɔtwe kɔtwe in the first 10 secs naa I knew that ebe ............"

@mireku_gerard said:

"Your song selections aren’t bad but those noises you’ve been doing be some 80s DJing styles oo 😂😂."

@engbil said:

"You lost me at the “anxiety” intro. And it didn’t look like you missed the count. It was as if that’s exactly what you wanted to do💀."

@Barishandess1 said:

"Infact.. You left your talent behind to grow as a normal girl .. The talent is not with you anymore... All you doing doing of late is so raw."

@IsidorehSankara said:

"I think she’s lost passion for DJing. How else do you explain the decline? She seems to have worsened with age instead of improving. Maybe she’s into something else now, like lifestyle vlogging~she can make money there too. This is the second video I’ve seen, and I didn’t feel it."

Below are examples of transition videos people left in the comment section of DJ Switch's post on X to learn from:

Photos of DJ Switch

DJ Switch looks all grown up in photos as she schools in the US.

