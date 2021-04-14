- A KNUST graduate named Justin Edie Ebulley has revealed he grew up in a broken home

- Justin made the revelation after he bagged a first-class degree in BA Religious Studies

- He was also in several leadership positions including being president of his department and the national president of Religious Studies Students and Associates Ghana

Justin Edie Ebulley, a Ghanaian young man who grew up in a home that did not have both parents together has been able to make it to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and graduated with a first-class.

In a narration sighted by YEN.com.gh on his LinkedIn handle, Justin Edie Ebulley indicated that because of the situation at his home, his mother was assisted by an uncle who helped to raise him.

According to Justin Edie Ebulley who studied a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies, his successes were not only academic, as he performed really well in other aspects of his life as a student.

"Not only did I graduate from KNUST in 2020 with a first-class degree in BA. Religious Studies, but I also served as the department's Vice President during the 2018/2019 academic year.

"In the 2019/2020 academic year, I was elected President of the Department and National President of Religious Studies Students and Associates Ghana. I have God to thank for everything," he narrated.

Justin Edie Ebulley whose life story has shown that parents whose partners abandon them can still raise their kids to become successful concluded by saying he is dreaming of bigger things.

